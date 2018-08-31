PREP ROUNDUP: Titans fall to Cowboys in overtime thriller; Titans, Demons, Cardinals in action at Demon Invitational; Rifle goes 2-0 at Rangely tourney

Hosting the Meeker Cowboys Friday evening in the season-opener, the Coal Ridge Titans, under first-year head coach Paul Downing, dropped a tough 22-14 decision in overtime in New Castle.

The Titans and Cowboys were tied at 6-6 at the half, and 14-14 at the end of regulation before Meeker stopped the Cowboys on their overtime possession, coming away with the 22-14 win.

For Coal Ridge, Jan Hernandez and Adrian Garcia recorded rushing touchdowns on the night, while Garcia and Hernandez picked off one pass each on defense.

The Titans (0-1) will travel to Hotchkiss next Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal Ridge 1, KIPP Denver Collegiate 0

Recommended Stories For You

On the road Friday afternoon for the first game of the Kent Denver Sun Devils boys soccer tournament, the Coal Ridge Titans received a late goal from Ivan Gallardo, leading to a 1-0 win over KIPP Denver Collegiate.

Against KIPP, Gallardo scored with seven minutes left in the game off of a feed from Landon Stickler. The Titans (2-0) will return to action Saturday morning for the next game in the Sun Devils' tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

Demon Invitational

On Day 2 of the Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational, Coal Ridge, Glenwood and Grand Valley were in action Friday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

Glenwood lost to Mead one night after defeating Grand Valley in straight sets. No scores were reported for Glenwood.

For Grand Valley, the Cardinals fell to Mead by scores of 17-25 and 22-25. Against Mead, Shaya Chenoweth record 6 kills and 6 digs, while Chloe Preble picked up 2 kills and 2 digs. Loghan Teter recorded 5 kills and 8 digs in the match, while Allison Chartier chipped in with 2 aces and 2 digs. Jordyn Pittman added 14 assists on the night.

For Coal Ridge, the Titans split their two matches, beating Central 25-18, 16-25, and 15-6, before then falling to Mead 18-25 and 22-25. Against Central, Kara Morgan led the way with 8 kills and 10 digs, while Taylor Weiscamp added 7 kills and 3 blocks. Brecken Guccini chipped in with 5 kills and 2 aces, while Kenzi Crawford dished out 20 assists and 3 blocks. In the loss to Mead, Morgan had 10 kills and 5 digs, while Weiscamp had 9 kills. Crawford recorded 15 assists.

RIFLE

On the road Friday afternoon at the Rangely Tournament, the Rifle Bears went 2-0 on the day, beating Hayden 25-12 and 25-17, before then beating Lotus School of Excellence 25-8 and 25-14.

In the first match against Hayden, Mackenzie Elizardo led the way for the Bears with 4 kills, 4 blocks, and 7 digs. In the second match against Lotus, Maddy Valencia led the way with 4 kills, while Katelyn Mentink had 6 assists and 6 aces. Rifle plays Rangely and Hotchkiss Saturday morning.