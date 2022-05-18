Prepare your engines for Parachute’s ‘Rockmagedden’: Catch live music and off-roading galore June 3-5

A mud drag race brought hundreds to the town of Parachute in 2019.

File / Post Independent

Parachute Police Chief Sam Stewart remembers movie night like it was yesterday.

“They play a movie and people literally line up in their ATVs and eat popcorn,” Stewart said. “It’s a great time.”

Returning this spring to Parachute from a two-year hiatus is the annual Rockmageddon, where motorheads and off-roading enthusiasts gather to participate in a series of riding events.

Slated for June 3-5 at Cottonwood Park in Parachute, festivities include an off-road vehicle cruise, drive-in movie, poker run, redneck games and cornhole tournament.

Event organizer Brandon Burke said this year any trail riders brave enough to partake will be guided through the Battlement reservoirs near Haystack Mountain.

“We’ll probably be cruising through some snowdrifts,” he said. “But it should be a really good time.”

Redneck games this year consist of an excavator slip and slide, motorized barrel racing and a “Mario Kart” event, where off-roaders try to pop balloons on other motorists’ heads. Other wacky events include foot darts, yard Yahtzee and ax throwing.

“I think people are pretty excited about it,” Burke said. “We’ve got people coming from Utah, Denver, Craig. The marketing has been really good.”

The three-day festival also offers beer food vendors, as well as a kids zone.

Performing live on June 4 is Them Dirty Roses, with an opening performance by The Basement Brothers, a 1990s alternative rock band based out of the Parachute, Battlement Mesa Community.

“I’m really excited for people to get together with their families and recognize what Parachute is about and all the outdoor recreation here,” Stewart said.

So far, at least 30 local campsites have been booked in anticipation of the event, Stewart said.

“I think any time you do an event that recognizes that people come from out of state, it’s important economically and socially,” Stewart said. “Maybe they come from Utah and they say, ‘Hey, look at this place and what we get to do.’”

To purchase tickets for for information on Rockmageddon, visit http://www.rockmageddon.com

IF YOU GO What: Rockmageddon When: June 3-5 Where: Cottonwood Park, 100 La Plata Circle, Parachute How much: Ticket prices vary

FULL SCHEDULE Friday, June 3 • 3-6:30 p.m.: Camping check-in; pre-registration; poker hands • 6:30-7 p.m.: Parade set up • 7-7:30 p.m.: Cruise parade • 7:30-8:45 p.m.: Pre-movie activities, including kids craft, lawn and court games • 9-10:30 p.m.: Movie — Jungle Cruise, with popcorn Saturday, June 4 • 8-9 a.m.: Burrito breakfast and coffee • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Poker run • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Kids scavenger hunt • 9 a.m.-noon: Trail rides to Wild Horse, Battlement Reservoirs • Noon-7 p.m.: Disc jockey at the park • Noon-5 p.m.: Kids zone and redneck games, including bumps and jumps, lawn games, splash pad, axeology, excavator slip and slide • Noon-5 p.m.: Cornhole tournament • Noon-10:30 p.m.: Food vendors and beer • 1-4 p.m.: Barrel racing and whack-a-mole • 5-7 p.m.: Announcements and prizes • 7-10 p.m.: Concert Sunday, June 5 • Breakfast on your own (time unavailable) • Self-guided trail rides (time unavailable) • 5 p.m.: Campground closes

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com