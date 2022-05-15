Preps: Coal Ridge baseball splits with Aspen; Glenwood Springs girls tennis close out season at state

Coal Ridge Freshman Jakson Slade hustles to cover second base against Aspen at home Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Coal Ridge baseball is heading into the postseason ranked fourth in the 3A Western Slope, and a series split with eighth-ranked Aspen now gives the Titans a cushy 15-7 overall, 8-6 league record.

Hosting the Skiers on Saturday, Coal Ridge was absolutely lights out at the mound in game one’s 18-0 shutout. In four innings pitched, freshman ace Ben Simons collected seven strikeouts while giving up just two hits.

On the flipside, Titans slugger Brandon Short was red hot at the plate. The junior nailed one homerun and ended the game with 6 RBIs. Freshman Logan Harlow and Simons chipped in three RBIs apiece.

Coal Ridge freshman Logan Harlow threatens to steal second base against Aspen at home Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Game two saw Aspen charge right back. A three-run second inning on starting Titans pitcher Alexis Serna gave the Skiers enough leverage to snatch a 5-2 win.

Serna and Simons collected the Titans’ two RBIs.

The Titans play their last game of the 2022 regular season, taking on the Glenwood Springs Demons away at 3 p.m. Monday. At an 8-14 overall, 2-10 league record, the Demons sit in sixth place in the 4A Western Slope League.

ELSEWHERE

The last time Rifle baseball lost this season was April 26, suffering an 11-0 shutout to top-ranked Palisade.

On Saturday, Rifle notched wins seven and eight in a row. In a doubleheader against Battle Mountain away, the Bears bested the Huskies 7-5 and 8-1.

The sweep gives the Bears a 19-4 overall, 9-3 league record to finish the regular season. Rifle still sits second place in the 4A Western Slope League to Palisade. The Bulldogs headed into Saturday with a 20-2 overall, 12-0 league record.

Glenwood Springs traveled to Palisade on Friday, losing 11-1.

In 2A Western Slope action, Grand Valley (2-18 overall, 2-6 league) suffered losses to Meeker on Saturday, 13-2 13-3.

Roaring Fork hosted a doubleheader against Gunnisn on Saturday. Score unreported upon deadline.

STATE RESULTS

Glenwood Springs closed out the 3A Girls State Tennis Championships at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday in No. 3 singles.

In playbacks, Lady Demons junior Siri Henderson beat Conifer junior Heidi Wagner 6-1, 6-2 before losing to Pueblo Central freshman Isabella Guzman 6-0, 6-3.

Lady Demons’ No. 3 doubles team of Tess Goscha and Amanda Madden, who won their first round and lost their second round, did not qualify for playbacks.

