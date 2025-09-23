Preps roundup: Coal Ridge cross country star shines in Fruita invitational; Glenwood Demons volleyball on five-game win streak

Coal Ridge junior Effie Fletcher has been terrorizing her Western Slope running competition for years on end, and didn’t let off the gas pedal during the Anna Banana 2025.

Fletcher took home the gold during the meet, hosted by Fruita Monument High School at the Snooks Bottom Open Space park Sept 20.

The junior ran the 5k in 18:41.6 — 1:36.5 faster than any other girl throughout the meet. Her time met the U.S. first team standard according to MileSplit.

“I didn’t really expect a whole lot from the race,” Fletcher said. “When we were walking the course, it seemed like it would be a good training day, and being able to pull away from the others that much really surprised me.

“I don’t want to be just good, I want to be great. That mentality keeps me pushing and not settle for anything less,” she added.

Coal Ridge’s girls cross country team ended up finishing ranked ninth in the Anna Banana 2025. Both the Glenwood Demons boys and girls teams ended up ranked eighth.

Volleyball

The No. 5 Glenwood Springs Demons have been one of the hottest teams on the court this fall. The Demons (9-1, 3-0) swept Delta 3-0 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to six. They next face Battle Mountain on Sept. 30.

Coal Ridge has also found its rhythm. After a 3-3 start, the Titans (7-3, 3-1) have rattled off four consecutive wins. They travel to Grand Valley (4-8, 1-2) on Thursday.

Rifle (1-7) fell 3-1 at Moffat County on Tuesday. After dropping the first set 26-24, the Bears bounced back with a 25-10 win in the second before losing the final two sets. They travel to Steamboat Springs on Thursday.

Grand Valley (4-8, 1-2) pushed Cedaredge to five sets Tuesday before falling 15-8 in the deciding frame. The Cardinals now prepare for Thursday’s county matchup against Coal Ridge.

Soccer

The Roaring Fork Rams huddle up underneath Mount Sopris as a team, preparing for a physical second half against the Basalt Longhorns on Sept. 3. Jaymin Kanzer/Post Independent

After a strong start to the 2025 season, the Coal Ridge Titans hit a small speedbump during a road trip to the Front Range earlier this month.

Following two straight losses, the Titans bounced back with a pair of wins over tough Western Slope opponents. They edged Delta 1-0 at home, then traveled to Gunnison and blanked the Cowboys 5-0.

Now 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in 3A Western Slope League play, the Titans return home for a rivalry matchup against Rifle on Thursday night.

The Roaring Fork Rams started their season on the road in Crested Butte, falling 2-0, but have been on fire ever since. The Rams went on a five-game win streak before finishing a 120-minute home match against the Timnath Cubs tied 0-0. The 4-1-1, 2-0 in 3A WSL, Rams will look to increase their winning percentage even more when they welcome the Grand Junction Central Warriors on Wednesday night.

After not playing since Sept. 11, the Glenwood Springs Demons will travel to Battle Mountain on Wednesday to take on the 5-1-2 Huskies in a 4A Western Slope League matchup. The Huskies are 4-0 in league play this season, while the 2-4 Demons are still searching for their first league victory of 2025.

After jumping out to a 3-2 start to the season, the Rifle Bears dropped two straight road games to tough opponents in the Roaring Fork Rams (6-2) and the Fruita Monument Wildcats (1-0). On Tuesday, Rifle battled Aspen to a 3-3 draw, its first tie of the season, to move to 3-4-1 overall. After Tuesday’s home matchup, the Bears take a short trip on Interstate 70 east to face off against the Coal Ridge Titans on Thursday night.

After a gauntlet of 3A opponents to start the season, the Grand Valley Cardinals have gotten the ship back on course. The Cardinals are leading the 2A Western Slope — North League with a 3-0 record after a 4-2 win Tuesday over Colorado Rocky Mountain School. They next host Aspen on Saturday.

Softball

Rifle Bears senior outfielder Rylan Petree lays down a bunt early in the Bears 2025 season. Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

The Rifle Bears’ softball team has been one of the area’s most explosive squads this fall. At 11-4 overall, Rifle hasn’t lost since Sept. 5 and extended its winning streak to six with a 20-4 win over Eagle Valley on Tuesday.

During that stretch, the Bears have piled up 93 runs, including a 23-1 win over Battle Mountain and an 18-5 win over Meeker. Senior Rylan Petree leads all of Class 4A in stolen bases with 19, while teammate Brynn Axelson ranks third with 18.

Rifle returns home Friday for a doubleheader against Durango.

Football

The Glenwood Springs Demons sideline react to their first points of the 2025 season — cashed in via a short fade route floated by sophomore Evan Neuman and hauled in by junior Sebastian Romo. on Aug. 22. Jaymin Kanzer/Post Independent

Rifle and Grand Valley are both still hunting for their first win of the season. The Bears (0-5) host University (2-1) on Friday, while the Cardinals (0-4) welcome Resurrection Christian (1-2).

Coal Ridge, by contrast, has caught fire. Since dropping its opener, the Titans (3-1) have scored more than 40 points in three straight wins. They host Wheat Ridge (0-3) on Thursday night.

Glenwood Springs (2-2) has been idle since a 13-7 Homecoming win over Basalt on Sept. 13. The Demons travel to the Front Range on Saturday morning to face George Washington as they look to move above .500 for the first time this year.

