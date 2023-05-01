Preps roundup: Coal Ridge baseball stays undefeated following Olathe forfeit

A Coal Ridge slugger in action earlier in April.

Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

Class 3A No. 4 Coal Ridge High School baseball advanced to 14-0 on Saturday following a forfeit by Olathe High School.

Other schools adding to their win column throughout the weekend included Glenwood Springs, Basalt, Rifle and Roaring Fork high schools.

Basalt, which boasts a 7-8 record on the season, shut out North Fork High School 10-0.

Roaring Fork and Rifle, who both dropped games on Friday, were able to bounce back and add to the win column Saturday.

After losing to Thomas Jefferson High School, Rifle beat the Far Northeast Warriors 3-1 to advance to 7-7 on the season.

Losing in a high-scoring matchup against Kent Denver School, Roaring Fork beat Cedar Ridge High School 14-3 to advance to 9-6 on the season.

Glenwood Springs High School also added to their win column Saturday, beating Steamboat Springs High School in both matchups of a double-header on their home turf.

With playoff baseball only a few weeks away, teams throughout Garfield County continue to battle in order to earn a spot at the 2023 CHSAA baseball playoffs.

Basalt girls soccer records double-digits to beat Moffat County

Basalt girls soccer advanced to 7-4-1 on Thursday following a 10-0 victory over Moffat County. The team currently sits in second place in the 3A Western Slope League.

Glenwood Springs fell 4-1 to Montrose High School on Saturday. The Lady Demons now find themselves sitting at 2-7-4 on the season.

Rifle High School dropped an away conference game to Aspen High School on Thursday, losing 1-0. Rifle now sits at 4-8 on the season and 1-5 in league play.

Roaring Fork High girls soccer broke the .500 mark on Thursday, beating Delta High School 1-0 to improve to 6-6-1.

Roaring Fork girls lacrosse drops to 9-3 following loss to Thompson Valley

The Roaring Fork girls lacrosse team found themselves falling to 9-3 on the season after falling 15-14 to Thompson Valley. The team will look to bounce back Tuesday when they travel to Battle Mountain in the final stretch of regular-season play.

Glenwood Springs boys lacrosse goes 1-1 during the weekend

After beating Summit High School 11-7 on Friday, Glenwood Springs boys lacrosse fell to Telluride High School 13-5 on Saturday and now sits at 4-6 on the season. Hosting Battle Mountain on Monday, Glenwood will look to bounce back after losing three of their past four matchups. The conclusion of Glenwood’s regular season takes place this Saturday.

Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Roaring Fork travel to Moffat County for track meet

Three Garfield County schools traveled to Moffat County to compete in the 2023 Clint Wells Invitational. Glenwood Springs put together the best collective day all together, placing third in the boys division and second in the girls division.

Led by senior and Metropolitan State University commit Breauna Sorensen, Glenwood Springs ended the day with six first-place finishes. Also contributing with first-place finishes were seniors Ruby Patch and Sophia Connerton-Nevin.

Rifle High School also saw themselves having a successful day, placing second in the boys division and seventh in the girls division.

Racking up first-place finishes for Rifle were Triniti Johnson, Troy Mataia and Jade Cunningham.

Top three finishes:

Glenwood Springs — Joaquin Sandoval, third place, 200 meter (23.70); Noah Fosnaught, third place, 800 meter (2:12.94); Ty Hesse, third place, 1600 meter (5:10.69); Ezra Goscha, third place, 110-meter hurdles (17.54); Dylan Partch, second place in 300-meter hurdles (44.09); boys 4×400 meter relay, third place (3:40.54); boys 4×800 meter relay, third place (9:13.79); Breauna Sorensen, first place, 100 meter (13.39); Sophia Connerton-Nevin, first place, 800 meter (2:22.72); Quinn Waaler, second place, 1600 meter (5:48.90); Ruby Patch, first place, 100-meter hurdles (16.29); Tori Taylor, third place, 300-meter hurdles (53.27); girls 4×400 meter relay, first place (4:19.66); Breauna Sorensen, first place, long jump (16-06.50); Ruby Patch, first place, triple jump (33-06.00).

Rifle — Oliver Maness, third place, 3200-meter run (12:14.61); Jesus Lopez, second place, 110-meter hurdles (17.51); boys 4×100 meter relay, second place (46.72); boys 4×200 meter relay, third place (1:36.99); Jade Cunningham, first place, triple jump (40-09.00); Jordan Irwin, third place, pole vault (10-09.00); Troy Mataia, third place, discus (136-07.00); Troy Mataia, first place, shot put (46-10.00); Triniti Johnson, first place, pole vault (8-03.00); Sophia Craig, second place, pole vault (8-03.00).

Roaring Fork — Isabella Moon, second place 800 meter run (2:40.19); Kyra Reeds, third place, 100 meter hurdles (17.76).