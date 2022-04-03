Preps roundup: Demons, Rams tee it up in Trent Goscha Memorial baseball tourney

Roaring Fork junior Sebastian Silva delivers a pitch during the Rams’ 5-3 win over Glenwood Springs Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament in Carbondale.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The annual Trent Goscha Memorial baseball tournament in Carbondale rekindled a rivalry between the host Rams of Roaring Fork and the Glenwood Springs Demons on Saturday afternoon, as Roaring Fork came away with the 5-3 win.

The tournament honored the memory of youth leaguer Goscha, who died unexpectedly when he was in middle school in 2016, and served as a scholarship fundraiser in his name.

In addition to the two local teams, Steamboat Springs and North Fork were on hand for the two-day tournament Friday and Saturday.

In the final game Saturday, Roaring Fork had two runs each in the second and fourth innings, and Glenwood added two in the sixth before the Rams closed it out.

Demons senior Willy Marshal went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and the Rams were led by senior Mason Smith, 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and sophomore Noel Richardson, 2-for-2 with an RBI. Junior Sebastian Silva got the pitching win.

In their earlier game Saturday, Glenwood Springs downed Steamboat Springs 13-7. Freshman Mason Markovich went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, and junior Nathan Grosscup was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Senior Evan Heyl also had 2 RBIs on 1-for-3 hitting. Demons’ senior Jordan Meraz earned the pitching win.

Other scores: North Fork 3, Glenwood Springs 0; North Fork 7, Roaring Fork 3; Steamboat Springs 10, Roaring Fork 8.

Next up, Glenwood Springs (4-2) hosts Basalt at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Glenwood Middle School field; and Roaring Fork (3-3) is at Kent Denver, also at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Rifle, Coal Ridge split double headers

Coal Ridge's Alexis Serna rounds second base after a hit Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Hosting Moffat County on Saturday, the Coal Ridge Titans won the opener 7-2 and fell in the second game 9-6.

In the first game, the Titans has a four-run fourth to take a 6-0 lead and held on for the win behind 10 strikeouts from freshman pitcher Ben Simons, who got the win and also went 1-for-4 with two RBIs offensively.

The nightcap saw the Titans get RBIs from sophomore Logan Simpson (2-for-3), sophomore Alexis Serna, Simons (2-for-4) and freshman Grayson Isenhart.

Next up, the Titans (3-1, 1-1 3A Western Slope League) travel to play Cedaredge Tuesday and host a Saturday doubleheader versus North Fork at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rifle, fresh off an 11-1 over Basalt on Thursday that marked the 300th win for coach Troy Phillips, traveled to play a doubleheader at Elizabeth on Saturday. The Bears dropped the opener 9-5, but rebounded to take the nightcap 7-5.

Junior Kade Street went 3-for-6 on the day at the plate with four RBIs. Junior Austin Bowlan got the complete game pitching win in the second game.

Next up for the Bears is a home game versus Palisade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Coal Ridge first baseman Nolan Simpson makes a diving catch during Saturday's doubleheader against Moffat County.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Other weekend preps scores

Girls lacrosse

March 31 — Roaring Fork 20, Summit 4 (Goals: Addie Nolan 5, Andgelina Montemayor 4, Maisie Smith 3)

April 2 — Roaring Fork 16, Steamboat Springs 5 (Goals: Sophie Hodgson 5, Montemayor 4)

The Rams improved to 3-0, 2-0 4A Mountain East League. Next up: at Aspen, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls soccer

March 31 — Rifle 10, Moffat County 1; Coal Ridge 4, Basalt 3; Grand Valley 6, Montezuma-Cortez 0 (goals: Emma Speakman 3, Jaycee Pittman 2, Kayla Rider 1)

April 2 — Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 0; Rifle 2 Montezuma-Cortez 0; Grand Valley 10, Moffat County 0; Vail Mountain 2, Roaring Fork 0

Boys lacrosse

April 1 — Telluride 13, Glenwood Springs 6 (Goals: Jamie Dolan 3, Jonas Kohout, Dylan Madden and Tyler Johnson 1 each) Next up: Home against Fruita Monument, 6 p.m. Tuesday.