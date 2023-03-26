Preps roundup: Glenwood, Coal Ridge girls soccer ties, Titans track wins North Fork Invite

Winterish weather won most of the days on the high school spring sports slate this past week, resulting in several postponements. But a few games did get played and area track and field athletes were able to compete at a pair of Western Slope invitationals.

On Thursday, the Glenwood Springs and Coal Ridge girls soccer teams played to a 3-3 tie at the Titans’ field in Peach Valley.

Glenwood Springs junior Sage Kaufman contributed two of the Demons’ goals, while senior Cailey Cashion scored the third. Coal Ridge goals came one each from a trio of seniors, Mikayla Cheney, Gwen Apostolik and Morgan Mckissack.

The Demons are off to an 0-2-2 start on the young season and 0-1-1 in league following the Coal Ridge tie and a 2-0 loss Saturday at Vail Mountain. Coal Ridge sits at 0-3-1 .

On March 21, Coal Ridge lost 3-1 at Eagle Valley, with the Titans’ lone goal coming from sophomore Andrea Jaquez.

Also on March 21, Rifle girls soccer downed Vail Christian at home, 4-0. Two of the Lady Bears’ goals came from junior Dariana Ortega-Torres, with one each from freshman Makayla Krelovich and senior Lizbeth Gutierrez Lopez. The Bears stand at 3-2 on the season entering break.

All of the latter-week baseball and lacrosse games involving area teams were postponed, including what would have been a Glenwood Springs baseball double-header at home versus Summit on Saturday.

On March 21, Roaring Fork lost on the road at Montrose, 13-1, and Delta topped Rifle, 2-1.

Track & Field results

Competing at the Grand Junction Warrior Invitational at Stocker Stadium on Friday and Saturday, the Glenwood Springs girls finished third as a team behind Fruita Monument and Montrose.

Demons senior Ruby Patch won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.68 seconds, and senior Bailey Risner was second in 18.54.

Other notables included senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin’s second-place finish in the 1600 meters, clocking in at 5:16.82. Also, Morgan Kelly and Danaka Rodriguez were second and third in the pole vault, both clearing 6-6; and the Lady Demons’ 4×100 and 4×200 relays both placed fourth.

Basalt junior Jacey Read won three events at the meet, the 100 meters (12.92), the 200 (26.65) and the high jump (4 foot, 11 inches). Read was third in the long jump (15-0.75).

For the Longhorn boys, senior Connor Hoffman won the high jump (5-11) and sophomore Jared Tennenbaum was third in the 300-meter hurdles (43.93).

Coal Ridge boys win, Lady Titans second at North Fork

The Coal Ridge boys won the North Fork Invitational meet with a whopping 173.5 points and the Rifle boys were second (89), while the Coal Ridge girls took second place with 146 points in a close battle with Cedaredge (155).

Also competing at the meet were Rifle and Roaring Fork.

Coal Ridge’s boys swept all four relay events at the meet, and the Lady Titans broke the tape first in four of the five girls relays.

James Webber won the 400 meters in 54.85 and was second 200 (25.25). Dylan Campbell was first in the 800 (2:09.14) and Tyler Parker won the 1600 (4:52) and the 3200 (11:15.26), while Dallin Karren was second in the 1600 (5:07.76). AJ Montes was third in the 110-meter hurdles (45.13) and Derrick Centen was third (50.11). Chase Gerber took third in the high jump (5-4).

Among the Coal Ridge girls, senior Mikayla Cheney, coming back from injury last season, won the 400 meters (1:02.41) and the 800 (2:33.40).

In addition, senior Emma Morgan was third in the 400 (1:09.21); junior Averie Cribari was third in the high jump (4-10); Aceleigh Porter was second in the long jump (15-1.25); Samantha Smythe was second in the triple jump (29-1.5); Brilee Jensen took third in the triple jump (27-8) and was second in the shot put (33-3); and Addy Davis was second in the discus (116-5).

Other top-three event finishes by school:

Rifle — Boys: Ian Lopez, third 1600 meters (5:16.69); Jade Cunningham, first triple jump (38 feet, 8.25 inches) second long jump (18-6.25); Girls: Rylan Petree, first 200 meters (29.24), second 400 meters (1:05.47), third 100 meters (14.08); Troy Mataia, first shot put (45-7), second discus (124-8).

Roaring Fork — Boys: Angel Quinteros, third 100 meters (12.37); 4×200 relay, third (1:44.96); Girls: Isabella Moon, second 1600 meters (6:09.37); Nikki Tardif, third 200 (30.06); Kyra Reeds, third 100 hurdles (19.54); 4×100 relay, third (56.14).