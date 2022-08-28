Preps roundup: Glenwood football drops opener at GJ; Grand Valley wins big at Ellicott to begin fall campaign

Grand Junction 21, Glenwood Springs 13

The Grand Junction High School football team took the visiting Glenwood Springs Demons to overtime on Thursday, capping off a comeback win with a touchdown in the extra frame to send the Demons packing.

The Demons led 13-7 at halftime, but gave up the tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers opened the early 7-0 lead, but Glenwood Springs answered with a pair of touchdowns in the second period.

In the fourth quarter, Glenwood quarterback Joaquin Sandoval scampered for 18 yards and drew a personal foul, setting up a possible score to secure the win. However, an interception ended the drive and the game stood tied at the end of regulation, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel game report.

In other opening weekend high school football action, Steamboat Springs defeated the visiting Coal Ridge Titans 17-6, and Grand Valley scored a huge win, 53-8, on the road at Ellicott to get things off on the right foot.

Ellicott kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead early, but a 43-yard touchdown pass for the Cardinals from Steven Hicks to James Blair got things going. It was all Grand Valley after that.

Additional games statistics were not immediately available.

2-0 start for Coal Ridge soccer

Playing at a tournament in Denver to open the season, the Coal Ridge boys soccer team picked up a pair of impressive wins, 3-2 Friday over DSST: Conservatory Green, and 2-1 Saturday over Kent Denver.

Senior Ezra Williams had three goals on the weekend, and junior Alexis Serna put two in the net. The Titans are off until after the Labor Day break, when they host Palisade at 4 p.m. Sept. 6.

Other recent soccer scores: Steamboat Springs 2, Glenwood Springs 1 (8/23); Durango 4, Glenwood Springs 2 (8/27); Rifle 5, Aspen 2 (8/25);

Titans’ Parker wins Basalt XC Invite

Coal Ridge senior Tyler Parker won Saturday’s Basalt Longhorn Invitational cross country meet at Crown Mountain Park, outrunning the boys field on the 5K course with a time of 17 minutes, 44.3 seconds.

Teammate Dylan Campbell was sixth (18:52.9) and Dallin Karren was 17th (19:30.3), pacing the Titans to a second-place team finish with 117 points to meet winner Fruita Monument’s 31.

Basalt’s Ava Lane won the girls races in 19:16.4 and Glenwood Springs senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin was third in 20:17.9.

Basalt High School senior Ava Lane competes in the cross country team’s home race on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. Lane went on to win the race.| Diane Lane/Courtesy photo

Other top-25 XC finishers by team

Glenwood Springs: Girls – Gracie Westphal, 19th (23:14); Taia Nykerk, 22nd (23:27.8); Cate Simpson, 25th (23:51.1). Boys – Tanner Merritt, 15th (19:23.8).

Coal Ridge: Girls – Angelina Arce-Gallegos, 21st (23:27).

Rifle: Girls – Ana Robinson, eighth (21:36).

Basalt: Girls – Isabella Moon, 10th (22:03.6); Juniper Anderson, 14th (22:40.2); Addison Raymond, 24th (23:49.8); Boys – Misha Logan, eighth (19:00); Owen Lambert, 18th (19:32).

In other preps action: Softball — Rifle 17, Meeker 3 (8/25); Basalt 18, Aspen 1 (8/25). Volleyball — Rifle 3-1 over Grand Valley (8/23), 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19.

Coaches and athletic directors, please send your scores and stats to sports@postindependent.com.