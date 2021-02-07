Preps roundup: Rifle girls extend win streak; Lady Titans remain unbeaten; Glenwood Hockey ties





Between Thursday and Saturday, Coal Ridge, Grand Valley and Rifle girls teams saw the most success out of Garfield County varsity basketball programs.

This early in the season the Lady Titans are growing into an undefeated powerhouse in the 3A division. The Lady Bears, meanwhile, collected three consecutive wins to elevate to 3-0 in the 4A Western Slope conference (2-1 overall). Finally, with Grand Valley girls picking up a wash with a win Thursday and a loss Saturday, the Lady Cardinals sit above .500 at a 3-2 record.

For the boys, Roaring Fork, Rifle, Grand Valley, and Coal Ridge high schools have been winless since Thursday.

Meanwhile, Glenwood Springs boys hockey saw their first bit of action on the season, tying 2-2 with No. 1-ranked Battle Mountain.

SATURDAY

Rifle girls 32, Glenwood Springs 28

A game too close for comfort, the Rifle girls picked up their third win of the season Saturday night against Glenwood Springs.

After outscoring the Lady Demons 12-10 in the first half, Rifle used a 12-point fourth quarter to outscore their opponents 20-13 in the second half to pick up the victory.

Jamie Caron led the Lady Bears with 16 points, while teammate Jasmine Quinones scored 6 points. Teammates Mackenzie Elizardo, Kimber Lang and Sage Allen netted 4 points apiece.

Kenzie Winder led Glenwood Springs with 12 points, while teammate Moscal netted 6 points.

With the loss, Glenwood Springs drops to 1-2 overall and is currently 1-0 in the 4A Western Slope. They host Eagle Valley 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rifle now has an overall 3-1 record and is 2-0 in the 4A Western Slope. They head down the road to take on Coal Ridge at noon Tuesday.

Grand Valley girls 41, Basalt 52

After being outscored 23-16 in the first half during Saturday’s home game against Basalt, the Lady Cardinals couldn’t shake things off in the second half as they went on to suffer their second loss of the season.

Even after outscoring their opponents 18-12 in the third quarter, the Lady Longhorns would come back with a 17-7 fourth quarter to secure the win.

Jaycee Pittman led the charge with 16 points, while AbbyRose Parker recorded 10 points and Bailey Radel 9 points.

With the loss, the Lady Cardinals are 3-2 overall on the season. Up next they have an away game against Rangely at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roaring Fork boys 41, Montrose 60

After getting outscored 22-6 in the first quarter of Saturday’s home game against Montrose, the Rams simply could not put something together to stage a possible comeback.

They’d go on to get outscored 36-16 in the first half. They would, however, outscore their 25-22 points in the second half, which proved to be not enough.

Grahan Pietch led the Rams with 14 points, while teammate Alex Jones scored 7 points. Tristian Maker and Julian Alcantara also netted 6 points apiece.

With the loss, Roaring Fork falls to 1-3 overall.

They head to Delta to take on the Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

Roaring Fork girls 39, Montrose 47

The Lady Rams would go on to suffer their fourth loss of the season despite quality quarters of basketball during Saturday’s away game against Montrose.

After being outscored 21-17 in the first half, the Lady Rams would answer back with 22 points in the second half. However, Montrose kept their scoring up, dropping in another 28 points to take the game.

Individual stats unavailable upon deadline.

Up next, Roaring Fork girls up north to take on Meeker at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Demons hockey 2, Battle Mountain 2

Not long into the third period during Saturday’s away game against the best-ranked Battle Mountain in 4A hockey, it was Glenwood Springs’ Max Mencinmer to draw first blood of the game, netting his first goal of the season.

Tied 1-1 later in the period, the Demons’ Ian Holm would put one home off a pass from teammate Ross Barlow. The lead wouldn’t last, however, as Battle Mountain netted the final goal of the game late in the third period. The game would end in a 2-2 tie.

Up next, Glenwood Springs — 0-0-1 — heads up north to take on Steamboat Springs 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Rifle girls 42, Summit 28

Coming in hot, the Lady Bears outscored their opponent 24-7 in the first half of Thursday’s conference home matchup against the Lady Tigers.

Keeping Summit out of the offense zone for as long as they could, Rifle would get outscored by 3 points in the second half. But the Lady Bears’ 18 insurance points helped send the Lady Tigers packing.

Rifle’s Jamie Caron led the charge with 13 points, while teammates Sage Allen and Mackenzie Elizardo netted 10 points and 8 points, respectively.

Rifle boys 38, Summit 41

Coming off a 16-point third quarter, Rifle would head into the fourth quarter of Thursday’s conference home game against the Tigers up 30-25.

But the Tigers would surge right back in the final frame, outscoring the Bears 16-8 to claim a 3-point win.

The Bears’ Tido Ruiz led Rifle with 14 points, while Diego Fernandez chipped in 12 points and Tyler Pierce 10 points.

With the loss, the Bears fall to an overall 1-2 overall record. With a 0-2 conference record, Rifle sits in sixth place in the 4A Western Slope.

Roaring Fork Valley boys 46, Basalt 56

Following a back-and-forth two first quarters during Roaring Fork Valley’s Thursday away game against Basalt, the game headed into halftime tied at 22 apiece.

The Rams would keep up with Basalt, only being outscored by 1 point into the final quarter. But with the Longhorns outscoring Roaring Fork 22-13 in the fourth quarter, they’d go on to win their second game of the season.

Roaring Fork’s Alex Jaquez led the Rams with 15 points, while teammates Gus Amador and Tristian Maker netted 14 points and 12 points, respectively.

Roaring Fork Valley girls 26, Basalt 35

The Lady Rams put up some decent points, but Basalt’s 22-point first half is what ultimately put Roaring Fork Valley away Saturday at Basalt.

Roaring Fork dropped in 14 points and 12 points in the first and second halves, respectively. Basalt, however, scored 13 insurance points in the second half to secure the win.

Individual stats unavailable upon deadline.

Coal Ridge boys 44, Montrose 50

Hosting non-conference foe Montrose Saturday night, the Titans essentially fell one quarter short of claiming their third win of the season.

After being outscored 20-16 in the first half, Coal Ridge answered back in the third quarter with 17 points to the Indians’ 12. An 18-11 fourth quarter, however, locked in the win for Montrose.

Hank DiMarco, Eddie Salazar and Moises Contreras led the Titans, each scoring 9 points.

With the loss, the Titans fall to 2-1 on the season.

Coal Ridge girls 41, Montrose 37

Down 20-17 heading into the second half during Thursday’s home non-conference game against Montrose, the seemingly unstoppable Lady Titans used a second half surge to remain undefeated.

A 17-point fourth quarter produced by Coal Ridge proved too much for the Indians as they dropped in a final 11 points.

Jackie Camunez led the Lady Titans with 13 points, followed by Taylor Wiescamp and Aceleigh Porter each with 9 points.

With the win, the Lady Titans are now 4-0 on the season. Next up, the host Rifle at noon Tuesday.

Grand Valley girls 52, Meeker 40

Following a tight first half Thursday night at Meeker that saw the Lady Cardinals outscore their opponents 23-19, Grand Valley inflicted a heavy defense in the fourth quarter to notch the win.

After being outscored 15-14 in the third stanza, the Grand Valley girls held Meeker to 6 points while netting 15.

The Lady Cardinals’ AbbyRose Parker led the charge with 21 points, while teammate Jaycee Pittman scored 10 points. Teammates Bailey Radel and Alexandra Mendoza chipped in with 8 point apiece.

Grand Valley boys 44, Meeker 61

Meeker punched Grand Valley in the mouths quickly during Thursday’s away game against the Cowboys. The Cardinals were outscored 21-8 and 15-14 in the first and second quarters, respectively.

The Cardinals would try answering back in the second half but were outscored 25-22.

Grand Valley’s Emilio Garcia led the Cardinals with 13 points, while teammates Steven Hicks and Tyler Boger netted 10 and 8 points, respectively.

With the loss, Grand Valley drops to 0-4 on the season.

Up next, the Cardinals head to Rangely to take on the Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

