Preps roundup: Rifle softball battles Palisade, Roaring Fork soccer stays undefeated

Rifle softball's Emma Speakman slides safely into third in the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14, 2021

Rich Allen / Post Independent

In softball, the Rifle Bears were down a pitcher in a game head coach Troy Philips said “would probably decide the league,” falling to the Palisade Bulldogs on Tuesday

The Bears never led, but kept Palisade within one run through the fourth. In the fifth, fatigued pitching and walk trouble led to an eight-run barrage and then an 11-run one in the sixth, setting up the 25-10 mercy rule.

Junior Taelia Jones, who pitched in Rifles’ narrow 14-13 loss to Palisade on Oct. 31, did not play in the rematch contest. Sophomore Blayke Hostettler battled with the Bulldogs in the start and held them at bay until the later innings.

Offensively, Emma Speakman led the way with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. The Bears seemed to be figuring out their offense in the third as Kaylie Stark, Hailey Worton, Emma Poole and Myia Valencia lined four consecutive singles to start the inning before a bad-luck lineout double play crushed the momentum

The Bears fell to 5-6 overall and 0-2 in the three-team 4A Western Slope league.

Roaring Fork boys soccer stays undefeated in shutout of Rifle

Emi Magana scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season and Aaron Varela was named man of the match as Roaring Fork improved to 4-0.

The senior Varela recorded an assist and helped senior keeper Jacob Martin record a four-save shutout with his defense.

“Great effort throughout the game,” Roaring Fork head coach Nick Forbes said on the MaxPreps Player of the Game post. “Was very solid on defense and dangerous going forward.”

Magana also tallied an assist to give him a five-point game. Seniors Jose Mercado scored a goal and Ross Barlow tallied an assist.

Roaring Fork’s next game is a non-league contest at Liberty Common in Fort Collins on Saturday.

Girls volleyball — Palisade over Glenwood Springs , 3-0; North Fork over Rifle, 3-1; Basalt over Grand Valley, 3-0.

Thursday night games

Softball — Rifle vs. Meeker

Girls volleyball — Coal Ridge vs. Basalt

Boys soccer — Glenwood vs. Rifle