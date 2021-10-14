Preps roundup: Roaring Fork volleyball secures comeback victory

Roaring Fork’s Ruby Denning goes up for a block in the team’s home win over Moffat County on Oct. 13.

John Stroud / Post Independent

It’s been an uphill battle for the Roaring Fork volleyball team this season, but on Tuesday they reached a summit.

The Rams went down two sets to none against Moffat County before flipping the script and winning each of the next three sets. In the fifth and final set, Roaring Fork got behind early but won the battle with a 17-15 final score.

“The girls really came together and decided they really wanted to turn it around,” Roaring Fork head coach Karen Crownhart said. “They really picked it up. They really fought to the end and got a win.”

Junior Bella Brown knocked down eight kills and had 19 digs to lead the Rams.

According to MaxPreps Colorado data, it was only the second win in 18 matches for Roaring Fork this season, but Crownhart says the young team is making progress. The team has three seniors, one of whom is only in her second season of volleyball.

The team is progressively making strides, Crownhart said. They lost a close match against Aspen on Oct. 7, forcing a fifth set that they lost 15-13.

“We have a really young team and they’re fighting really hard,” Crownhart said. “We haven’t been able to be on the winning side. They are just really enjoying the competition and enjoying fighting.”

Roaring Fork traveled to Cedaredge on Thursday night. They have one home game remaining on the schedule on Tuesday, hosting Basalt. The season concludes Oct. 26 at Coal Ridge.

Here are recaps of the rest of the Tuesday night prep sports action.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grand Valley @ Meeker

The Cardinals were swept at Meeker, 3-0.

Senior Katie Ray had 14 digs and junior Abbey Parker had 13.

Grand Valley dropped to 3-11 on the season. They hosted Coal Ridge on Thursday night.

Rifle @ Summit

Rifle topped the Tigers on the road to improve to 10-5 on the season. The Bears won sets two and three before taking the decisive fifth one 15-10.

Individual statistics were not uploaded to MaxPreps.

The Bears sat at 4-4 in league play, good for sixth in the standings, before Thursday’s road match at Basalt. They conclude their home schedule Tuesday against Delta and their regular season on the road at Rangely on Oct. 21.

Coal Ridge @ Aspen

The Titans fell to the Skiers 3-1. Coal Ridge took set three 25-20 but fell in each of the others.

The team fell to 5-8 overall and 3-4 in the Western Slope League.

Following Thursday night’s visit to Grand Valley, the Titans have five regular season matches left on their schedule, four at home.

BOYS SOCCER

Glenwood Springs vs. Montrose

The Demons returned to .500 with a 3-2 overtime victory. Each team scored once in the first and second halves before Glenwood Springs netted the decider in the extra period.

Senior Dylan West scored twice and junior Erick Cordero scored once. Cordero assisted on both of West’s goals and West assisted on Cordero’s.

Glenwood Springs reached 5-5-1, snapping a two-game losing streak. They are 1-3-1 in the Western Slope League. They hosted Battle Mountain on Thursday night.

Roaring Fork @ Aspen

The Rams fell for the first time in league play this season, falling up-valley 3-2.

Roaring Fork scored two goals in the first half, one each by junior Emi Magana and sophomore Josh Hernandez. The Skiers matched the Rams’ two goals before the half and kept them scoreless in the second.

The Rams fell to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the Western Slope League, entering the match as the league’s last undefeated team. They still sat atop the league standings entering Thursday’s nonleague contest at Basalt.

The Rams travel to Vail Mountain on Tuesday before hosting Glenwood Springs on Oct. 21 to conclude their regular season. Both of the final matches are non-league.

Coal Ridge vs. Grand Junction Central

The Titans stormed to a 6-0 non-league win at home.

Coal Ridge scored twice in the first half before erupting for four in the second. Senior Eddie Salazar scored twice and had a pair of assists. Sophomore Alexis Serna also scored twice and junior Fil Meraz and senior Ezra Williams each found the net as well.

According to MaxPreps data, the Titans peppered the Grand Junction Central net with 24 shots, six of which came from Williams.

Coal Ridge improved to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in league play. They have two games left, both league matches, with a chance to tie WSL leader Roaring Fork with two wins.

CROSS-COUNTRY

On Wednesday, Rifle hosted an invitational at the Rifle Creek Golf Course. Basalt High took the girls race with 38 points. Coal Ridge finished in third with 63 points.

Basalt junior Katelyn Maley took first with a time of 18:22. Coal Ridge junior Mikayla Cheney took third and Titan senior Araceli Ayala took sixth. Rifle freshman Ana Robinson took 11th, but the team only placed four representatives and did not get a team score.

In the boys race, however, Rifle placed second behind Grand Junction. Coal Ridge was just a point behind Rifle in third and Grand Valley finished eighth.

Coal Ridge junior Tyler Parker placed third with a time of 17:22. Fellow Titan sophomore Dallin Karren placed seventh. Rifle’s top finisher was senior Jace Coller in ninth, who finished just five seconds ahead of teammate junior Saul Ramirez. Another Bear, senior Patrick Whitt, finished 12th.

Junior Kade Sackett was the top finisher for Grand Valley in 36th.