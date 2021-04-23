Prescribed burn planned Sunday south of Silt

A prescribed burn is planned for Sunday about 17 miles south of Silt near Mosquito Lake, according to a news release from the White River National Forest Office.

Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit plan to ignite the prescribed fire if conditions allow, the release states.

Smoke will be visible along Interstate 70 from Rifle to New Castle and may potentially be seen in the Roaring Fork Valley from Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and the Four Mile Drainage.

“Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop,” the release states. “Up to 1,000 acres will be burned on lands managed by the White River National Forest to reduce fuel for wildfires and to improve wildlife habitat.”

For additional information about the fire managers’ detailed prescribed fire plan, contact Lathan Johnson at 970-257-4819.

For information on how the smoke may impact your health, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .