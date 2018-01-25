President Donald Trump given 45th bottle of Warrior Whiskey

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This holiday season Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s 45th bottle of its Warrior Whiskey batch made an appearance in the White House as a gift to the 45th president, Donald Trump.

“Not sure what President Trump did with it because he doesn’t drink, but it was a little surreal in a way to see our whiskey pictured with him at the White House,” said Jessica Newhall, who co-owns and runs Steamboat Whiskey Co. with her husband, head distiller Nathan Newhall, along with partner Albert Rayle. “We are beyond thrilled to have him advocating for our whiskey because of the mission behind it.”

Opening in October 2017, the craft distillery makes its Warrior Whiskey — a blend of Tennessee rye with a wheat bourbon, which is then aged for about three months in newly emptied Cruzan Rum casks and bottled at Navy strength, 100 proof — as a veteran tribute product.

‘REALLY SERENDIPITOUS’

Nathan Newhall came up with the idea, after serving as a United States Navy SEAL, as a way to pay homage and give back a portion of the profits to vetted veteran support organizations.

The other man pictured in the photo, who wished to not disclose his name, was one of Nathan Newhall’s swimming comrades during his time as a Navy SEAL. He happened to be at the White House and was able to gift the bottle of Steamboat whiskey to President Trump.

“It was really serendipitous, especially with the Navy flag behind them,” Jessica Newhall said.

From this connection, other national organizations have also started to reach out to Steamboat Whiskey Co., including the Navy SEAL foundation chapter in California, Freedom Service Dogs of America and, locally, Steamboat STARS.

“We’re still in awe a little bit that it happened,” said Newhall. “We’re just grateful to have Steamboat represented elsewhere and hope to continue to work with other supporting organizations advocating for a good cause.”

Other signature spirits made with locally sourced ingredients include their Ski Town Vodka, Sleeping Giant Gin, Steamboat Moonshine, Sly Eye Rye and a few other concoctions made with 100 percent honey-based spirits.

To give these products a try, Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s tasting room and gift shop is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the cocktail bar from 2 to 10 p.m. and the kitchen 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.