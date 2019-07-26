Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Aspen next week for fundraiser

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Detroit.

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

An Aspen home will play host to a private fundraiser for presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, at noon Aug. 2.

Harris is making her stop in Aspen two days after her scheduled debate with nine other Democrat candidates Wednesday in Detroit. That field will include former Vice President Joe Biden, whom Harris confronted in their last debate about his cooperation with segregationist senators in the 1970s, as well iCory Booker, who made fundraising stop in Aspen earlier this month, and Sen. Michael Benett of Colorado.

Admission to Harris’ Aspen fundraiser is $500 for a friend, $1,000 for a supporter, $2,800 for a sponsor and $5,000 for a co-host, according to the invitation.