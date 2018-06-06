Primary ballots sent out this week; election is June 26

With Colorado primary elections less than three weeks away, active voters should have received ballots in the mail this week. As of Monday, ballot drop-off sites are available in Carbondale, New Castle, Silt and Parachute town halls through June 26.

Any voters who have not received a ballot in the mail by June 14 should contact the Garfield County Election Department at 970-384-3700.

June 18 is the last day to register to vote in the primary election and the last day to request a ballot be mailed to you. June 18 is also the day early voting will begin at voter service and polling centers in Rifle and Glenwood Springs through primary election day.

For the first time, unaffiliated Colorado voters will have the chance to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections, following the passage of Proposition 108 in 2016.

This year's Democratic ballot for the primary features Phil Weiser and Joe Salazar for attorney general, as well as Diane Mitsch Bush, Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi for District 3 congressional representative.

For Colorado governor, the race is down to four Democrats with Cary Kennedy, Jared Polis, Donna Lynne and Mike Johnston seeking the party's nomination. Dave Young and Bernard Douthit are running for state treasurer on the Democratic side.

Recommended Stories For You

On the Republican ballot, Greg Lopez, Victor Mitchell, Doug Robinson and Walker Stapleton are running for governor, with Justin Everett, Polly Lawrence and Brian Watson running for state treasurer.

Locally, Lynette Lacerda and Bonnie McLean are both running for Garfield County clerk and recorder on the Republican ballot.

Additional VSPCs will be available on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carbondale Town Hall, the Glenwood Springs Community Center and the New Castle, Silt and Parachute Branch libraries.