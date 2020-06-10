Primary election ballots in the mail

More than 33,000 ballots were mailed out Monday to all active registered voters in Garfield County for this month’s Primary Election. Colorado’s Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties are holding statewide primaries on June 30.

Unaffiliated voters should receive both Democratic and Republican ballots, though only one may be filled out and returned or neither will be counted. The opportunity to vote in person will be limited for this election due to the pandemic.

Voters can go to http://www.govotecolorado.gov or call the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Elections Department at 970-384-3700, selection 2, to verify your current voter registration information.

The last day a resident can submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail is June 22. Early voting is available beginning June 22 at both Garfield County Administration buildings in Rifle and Glenwood Springs.

Ballot drop-off boxes are available 24 hours a day at the Garfield County Courthouse (on Eighth Street or inside the east entrance) in Glenwood Springs; the Garfield County Administration Building in Rifle, 195 W. 14th St., Building D; and at Carbondale Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave.

Bipartisan teams of election judges will be on hand at the town halls in Parachute, Silt and New Castle from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 and 29; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30. There is no in-person voting at the New Castle, Silt or Parachute libraries on Election Day, June 30. Go to http://www.garfield-county.com/clerk-recorder/elections for more information.