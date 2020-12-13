Principal at Carbondale’s CRES to step down at end of school year





Crystal River Elementary School Principal Matthew Koenigsknecht has announced that he will be stepping down as principal at the end of the school year.

“I have decided that the 20-21 school year will be my last year in this role,” Koenigsknecht wrote in a letter to CRES families last week.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made; I will miss working with all of you dearly. Being the principal at CRES and working with the incredible staff, students and families here has been the greatest honor of my professional life.”

Koenigsknecht was hired as the CRES principal at the beginning of the 2015-16 school year.

“It is clear that Matt loves the students, families, and staff at CRES,” Rick Holt, Chief Academic Officer for the Roaring Fork School District, said in a district news release. “We are all going to miss him for the blistering pace he sets walking down the hallways, for his crazy socks that have inspired many a smile among the students, and for his compassion.

“On behalf of the Roaring Fork Schools, I want to thank him for his many contributions and wish him the best of luck on whatever comes next.”

In Superintendent Rob Stein’s letter to the CRES community, he noted that Koenigsknecht’s contributions include leading the school’s improvement efforts to reach performance status under the state accountability system and working to make sure that “CRES is a first-choice school in the Carbondale community.”

“Matt has brought consistency and stability to the school and has been a calming force as a leader,” Stein wrote. “His efforts led to improvements in the school’s academic performance, parent satisfaction, and staff morale.”

The position was posted immediately, and school staff and community members will have an opportunity to participate in the selection process to find a new principal at CRES.