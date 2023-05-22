Proposal to replace Sunlight Mountain chair lift seeks public comment

The Segundo Lift carries skiers to the top of Sunlight Mountain Resort.

White River National Forest/Courtesy

Following a proposal to replace the Segundo lift at local ski area Sunlight Mountain, the White River National Forest seeks public comments regarding the plan to remove the 1950s era chairlift.

The Segundo lift, which has a capacity of 970 people per hour, is to be replaced with a modern triple-chair carrying a capacity of 1,400 people per hour.

The new lift would be constructed within the existing lift corridor and would continue to use the existing top and bottom terminal locations, according to a news release from the White River National Forest.

Sunlight Mountain Resort operates on the White River National Forest through a special use permit/ The replacement of the lift is within the WRNF’s permitted area.

Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said if the proposal is approved, more needs to be done before construction can begin.

“Before any work on the ground can begin, the Forest Service needs to complete an environmental review of this proposal,” Warner said in the news release. “Public comments about this proposal are a key part of the environmental review.”

The first phase would begin this summer and included removing trees to widen the lift corridor, constructing retaining walls at the top and bottom terminals, and constructing some new tower foundations.

The second phase would include removing the existing Segundo lift, completing the tower foundations, and installing the new Segundo lift. Phase two would begin construction in the spring of 2024.

All disturbed areas would be revegetated, according to the news release.Public comment will be used to help with the environmental review of the proposal. For more information, including the proposal and how to comment, visit. https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/whiteriver/?project=64138 . The WRNF asks that comments be received by June 16.