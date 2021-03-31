Proposed inclusionary deed restricted housing guidelines prioritize those who work in Glenwood Springs

Those who work in Glenwood Springs full-time would have first dibs on affordable housing units under proposed program guidelines.

An updated list of the guidelines for an inclusionary housing deed restrictions will be presented to the Glenwood City Council during Thursday’s meeting.

Applicants wishing to rent a community housing unit must apply to the Garfield County Housing Authority to receive a certification letter stating they are eligible under the current eligibility guidelines. Prospective renters will also be required to complete a homebuyer education course.

“Priority will be given to qualified persons who have been employed within the city of Glenwood Springs boundaries or meet employment exemptions.

The proposed guidelines require those who are self-employed to demonstrate full-time employment to prove they are physically working a minimum of 1,500 hours per year in one of the priority areas.

Inclusionary housing deed restrictions mandate that a certain percentage of units be priced at affordable rates in connection with a certain area median income level.

An inclusionary affordable housing ordinance was passed during the March 18 city council meeting and went into effect last Sunday.

Council members are still reviewing the guidelines in the resolution and will have the opportunity to make further edits before giving it their final approval.

The proposed guidelines for rental units would require all units to be freshly painted within one year of dedication. All appliances must be purchased within the last five years and be in good condition and working order. New carpet would be required unless the existing carpet was purchased within the last five years and is in good condition and repair.

A general level of upkeep to yards and landscaping shall be provided, and windows, heating, plumbing and electrical systems, fixtures and equipment shall be in good condition and working order.

The roof must have a remaining useful life of at least 10 years.

All units will still be subject to the city’s building code, which will be verified by the city building official.

“The priority for Glenwood Springs is to foster economic integration of

community housing units by requiring that these units are dispersed

throughout new developments,” the proposed guideline document states.

“Therefore, a request to meet inclusionary housing requirements off-site shall only be allowed at the discretion of the governing body which has the authority to approve or deny the specific land use application that triggers the inclusionary housing requirement.”

