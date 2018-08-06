Prosecutors determining Brusig’s compliance with restorative justice

Ninth Judicial District prosecutors are reviewing compliance documents in a misdemeanor theft case involving the former Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts director.

Christina Brusig, 32, allegedly misappropriated funds while working for the nonprofit organization, which found itself more than $65,000 in debt to creditors in during spring 2017 after Brusig's departure.

She was charged in November 2017, after months of investigation into the arts center's finances. During that time, Glenwood Springs City Council also decided to discontinue its financial support for the organization, and ended the city's lease to the Arts Council for the city's historic hydroelectric building that had housed the Center for the Arts.

Brusig initially pleaded not guilty and was set to go to trial in May of this year, before a special deal was offered. Brusig's attorney and prosecutors agreed to a "restorative justice agreement," essentially a contract that gives an accused person the opportunity to perform various tasks like community service and payment of fines, instead of going to trial or entering a plea deal.

During a telephone status conference in Judge Paul Metzger's chambers on Monday, Brusig's attorney, Sherry Caloia, gave prosecutors a series of papers that document whether or not the defendant is complying with the restorative justice agreement thus far.

Jill Edinger, the deputy district attorney handling the case, said she would review the documents to determine if the defendant is in compliance before the next status conference, which is scheduled for Aug. 23.