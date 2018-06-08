Pruett moved, will leave Rifle City Council

Rifle City Council member Annick Pruett told her fellow city council members this week that she has resigned from her post, effective immediately. Pruett moved to a new home outside of city limits, which made her ineligible to stay on council. According to Rifle Municipal Code, a council member must reside within city limits.

"I would have liked to stay on and help with the city manager search," she said. "I will miss that direct connection to the community and direct ability to affect change most."

She said the thing she's enjoyed most while on council has been the professionalism and the camaraderie she's had with her fellow councilors, as well as their willingness to work together.

"We had different backgrounds and viewpoints, and whenever we tackled an issue we didn't agree on, it was a pleasure to have those frank discussions," she said. "We left the room still being friends."

Pruett's term on council started in 2015, and her seat would have been up for re-election in 2019.

She said she's proudest of seeing the pool project approved by voters and looks forward to watching the project progress now as a resident.

"I will follow the project closely moving forward because it is close to my heart," she said. "Council is on a good track, and I think we will get a project that we are proud of in the end."

She said both of her children learned how to swim at the Rifle pool. Her daughter even used to say that she wanted to be a lifeguard when she grows up so she could teach other children how to swim.

"Every child should learn how to swim from a safety standpoint, and if we didn't have that pool, a lot of area kids may not have learned how to swim," she said.

Pruett has lived in Rifle since 2001 and ran for council in 2015 because she wanted to be involved in her community.

"I would do it again, it's been a great time," she said.

A formal thank you and plaque presentation will be held for Pruett at the June 20 city council meeting at Rifle City Hall at 7 p.m.

The city is accepting applications for the open council seat until the close of business on June 22. To be appointed, applicants must be a registered voter of the city and have resided within the city limits for at least one year immediately preceding the date of appointment, according to the city.

Interested applicants can find the application at http://www.rifleco/CityCouncil. You can also get applications by contacting City Clerk Kristy Christensen at 970-665-6405.