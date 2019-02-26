Psychedelic mushrooms put Denver at the center of the national drug debate — again

Denver is at the forefront of America's next drug reform movement — again.

Thousands of residents have signed on in an effort to loosen restrictions on psilocybin mushrooms. In three months, a question about decriminalizing the psychedelic drug will appear on the city's elections ballots alongside the mayoral election and more mundane affairs.

The campaigners behind the Decriminalize Denver measure already have made history: This is the first time U.S. voters will consider giving a second chance to the drug, which was the subject of great scientific interest before its reputation was annihilated in the 1970s.

Even if voters approve the new law, it would remain illegal to buy, sell and possess the drug.

Instead, the measure would attempt to tie the city's hands on enforcement. It would instruct police officers that adult psilocybin users should be their absolute lowest priority — the last thing they should do. See a person jaywalking and a person with a sack of shrooms? Get the jaywalker.

