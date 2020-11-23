Public health investigates Covid outbreak at City Market in New Castle

An investigation last week determined 20 employees were affected and seven tested positive for Covid-19 at the City Market in New Castle, according to a news release Monday from Garfield County Public Health.

The investigation is ongoing and while this outbreak poses a relatively low threat, epidemiological nurse, Rachel Kappler, with Garfield County Public Health, said this event also serves as a reminder that individuals should continue following safety precautions.

“…We all need to be vigilant when we are out and interacting with others,” Kappler said. “When you are shopping, be sure to keep your mask on over your nose and mouth, keep your distance from other patrons, sanitize your cart handles, and only touch the products that you purchase. Wash your hands as soon as you can.”

The CDC has provided clarification about virus spreading through surfaces earlier this year, noting that it is not the main way one can catch Covid. Currently, those who have tested positive seem to be store employees and people they’ve had contact with. In order to contain the spread, the Regional City Market team is working with the Public Health department to help contain the spread.