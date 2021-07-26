Public hearing on state congressional preliminary redistricting maps slated for Saturday in Carbondale

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission has scheduled a public hearing at 11 a.m. Saturday in Carbondale to hear public testimony on the preliminary maps for the state’s eight congressional districts, as well the 65 state house and 35 senate districts, according to a press release.

The preliminary redistricting maps would shift Rifle, Silt and a large rural area south of Interstate 70 from House District 57 into House District 55.

The proposed changes would remove current Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, from House District 57. The Garfield County Commissioners have expressed their opposition to removing Perry from HD57.

HD 57 boundaries would move to include all of Routt County.

The public hearing starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Third Street Center Community Room, 520 South Third St. in Carbondale.

Coloradans can sign up to testify online prior to the public hearing at https://redistricting.colorado.gov/content/meeting-comment/ .

Testimony may be done in person or remotely, the release states.

Requests for sign language interpretation, Spanish-language translation, or other accommodations can be made when signing up to testify or by contacting staff at colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us .

To view the entire schedule of hearings, please visit https://redistricting.colorado.gov/content/meeting-comment/ .