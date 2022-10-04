Public input sought for Garfield countywide energy plan

Closeup of the eastern section of solar panels at the new Holy Cross Energy/Ameresco solar power and battery storage complex on CMC's Spring Valley campus.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Garfield Clean Energy is seeking the public’s help in updating the countywide, energy-action plan that guides GCE’s programs and services.

The process is being facilitated by Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy team. A volunteer working group and project team analyzed energy use trends in Garfield County and has proposed updated goals and strategies for the new plan, a GCE news release states.

The draft document outlines five measurable goals relating to energy efficiency, carbon-free electricity, clean mobility, greenhous-gas reductions and economic diversification, along with specific strategies for achieving them, it states.

Garfield County residents can learn about the plan and provide input at garfieldcleanenergy.org/action-plan . The deadline for public comment is Oct. 12.

Garfield Clean Energy is a collaborative of 10 members, including Garfield County, the county’s six municipalities, Colorado Mountain College, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and Holy Cross Energy. The collaborative helps residents, businesses and local governments become more energy efficient and tap clean energy as a means to creating a stronger, more resilient economy.