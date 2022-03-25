Public invited to meeting on 480 Donegan annex hosted by Imagine Glenwood

Imagine Glenwood, a local civic engagement group, is hosting a 480 Donegan annexation town hall Tuesday, with representatives from both developers and opposition.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Glenwood Springs Branch Library Community Room as well as on Zoom.

“My goal is to get information out to the voters, not advocate for a side,” said Sumner Schachter, a founding member of Imagine Glenwood.

The meeting was organized in preparation for a May ballot question, which will ask Glenwood Springs voters whether or not to repeal city council’s decision to annex property at 480 Donegan in West Glenwood for a high-density housing development.

Both R2 Partners, the developer and annexation applicant, and Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development, formerly known as the West Glenwood Pasture Group, will have 15 minutes to present information relevant to their stance on the May 3 ballot question.

Schachter emphasized the meeting was not a debate, and the two groups will not be allowed to engage each other. Attendees are expected to conduct themselves in a civil manner or they could be removed from the meeting altogether, he added.

Following the presentations, Imagine Glenwood is scheduled to present the exact ballot language regarding the annexation, then run a video about the fire evacuation planning underway with the city, Federal Highway Administration and Colorado Department of Transportation.

Lastly, Schachter said Imagine Glenwood could present information about what could happen if the annexation repeal fails or succeeds, based on development codes alone.

If time is left in the meeting, Imagine Glenwood could open the floor to questions for the two groups.

Go to Imagine Glenwood’s Facebook page for more information about the town hall and attending virtually.