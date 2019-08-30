Public meeting scheduled Tuesday to discuss Middle Mamm Fire plan

Middle Mamm Fire is burning 10 miles south of Rifle.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Annex, 106 County Road 333-A, in Rifle to update the public on the progress and outlook for the Middle Mamm Fire.

The fire has been burning south of Rifle since late July, and has grown in recent weeks with the drier weather.

“Fire managers and Forest Service officials will address fire management strategies and objectives specific to the fire, and provide opportunities for the public to ask questions,” according to a press release.

Currently, there are 58 firefighters and one type 3 helicopter actively managing the fire, according to the release. Lightning on July 28 started the fire, and it has grown slowly at low intensity. It was measured at 250 acres earlier this week.

The fire, which is located 10 miles south of Rifle, is not threatening homes or private property at this time.

In the release, officials said firefighters are building indirect hand lines and fuel breaks as contingency measures to protect private property and associated infrastructure, in case the fire spreads in those directions.

“When necessary, they take action to slow the fire’s growth, allowing the low-intensity fire to slowly and steadily consume accumulated dead and down fuels, and remove trees weakened by insects and disease,” according to the release.

The continuing management of the fire will improve the forest health and wildlife habitat, and reduce the chance of a future large, and destructive wildfire.

As the fire performs its natural role, fire managers are working to minimize impacts to local recreation and economic activity. Smoke will continue to be visible near Rifle and Silt.

For information on local air quality, visit Garfield County Air Quality Management at: https://www.garfield-county.com/air-quality/index.aspx

For statewide information on smoke and air quality from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx

