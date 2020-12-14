Publisher’s column: Building hope in Garfield County

Post Independent and Citizen Telegram Publisher Bryce Jacobson.



I woke up Dec. 3 to a bevvy of emotions. We had just been moved to level red by bureaucrats in Denver — many of whom have never visited at all, let alone during the pandemic. I got to thinking about what red signifies to me – anger, hot, power, apples and Kansas City Chiefs to mention a few that came to mind.

I then, as per usual began my morning prayers. I prayed for a dear friend and colleague and her family fighting cancer. I prayed for serenity as I won’t be seeing my mom for Christmas for the first time who knows how long. I prayed for the safety of all my friends, acquaintances and fellow humans and sorrow for those who have been impacted by this damn virus.

As I came out of that prayer I realized just how much my life is becoming consumed again by this pandemic. While it’s understandable, I don’t like it. I especially don’t like being told what I can and cannot do — a personality trait I’ve been told I’ve had since I was very little.

I don’t purport to have a solution — believe me there are much smarter people than I that should be tasked with that — but I also began to think: where are Perry Will and Bob Rankin? It’s not like they are lame-duck politicians — both were re-elected in November. Where are they in this conversation between our county commissioners and the state?

That whole thought process brought to my final emotion of the morning – Hope.

I Hope that you shop with our businesses — and trust that they are doing whatever they can to keep you safe. If I have learned anything since moving here, it is that the business community is amazing — and shopping local even with whatever restrictions helps keep our economy strong.

I hope today that you and yours will be safe — that you and yours will follow the new rules and whatever rules may follow. At the same time, I hope that you won’t just follow the rules but that you get involved in a solution. There are really smart people in Garfield County — I know because I’ve been fortunate to meet some of you. I hope our local elected officials will talk less and listen more — to us and to the bureaucrats in Denver.

Finally, there are many consequences we have experienced from this and I hope that you and I can be kind to one another — help keep social media, well, social — don’t let it lower our respect or expectations for each other. Be safe out there.

Bryce Jacobson is publisher of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Rifle Citizen Telegram. He can be reached at bjacobson@postindependent.com