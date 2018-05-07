Pueblo district teachers go on strike over pay

Teachers in the historically pro-union community want a 2 percent raise for the current school year, but the school district says it can’t afford another hike until the state begins to pay it back next year for underfunding during the recession.

Teachers turned down last-minute offers of one-time stipends for this year, deferring raises until next year.

Teachers won raises in the last two years after drawn out negotiations, and union president Suzanne Ethredge says they are tired and distrustful of the school district’s promises.

The district says it can’t afford a raise on its current state funding without dipping into its reserve fund again.