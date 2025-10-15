Q&A with Garfield Re-2 school board District A candidate Megan Heil

Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of a Q&A series with Garfield Re-2 school board candidates. Responses from District E candidate Steven Beaulieu appeared in the Oct. 2 edition of the Rifle Citizen Telegram.

Megan Heil is running for the District A seat on the Garfield Re-2 school board. She applied for the appointment following the sudden departure of former board president Britton Fletchall in June and was appointed by the board in August. Heil is now seeking election to the seat, running against fellow candidate Darlane Evans. The following questions were asked of all candidates.

Q: What made you run for the school board?

A: As a parent of four Garfield Re-2 graduates and a third grader, this district is deeply personal to me. Over the years, I’ve celebrated the many strengths of our schools while also recognizing areas where we can improve. That perspective — both as a parent and as a longtime community member — is what motivates me to step forward and serve on the school board.

I want our schools to be at the center of our community — places where families feel connected, where students are supported, and where graduates are proud to return and raise their own families. For me, it’s about more than test scores or programs, though important. It’s about building schools that prepare kids for life, shape their character and strengthen the fabric of our community.

I’m not running with a political agenda. I believe it’s time to refocus on the basics. I’m running because I care about kids and this community. Strong foundations in reading, writing, math and critical thinking are what open doors for every child, regardless of the path they choose after graduation. By keeping students at the center of decision-making and practicing fiscal responsibility, I will work to ensure our schools reflect the values and priorities of the families they serve, now and in the future.

Q: Tell us about your background and why you think you are a good fit for the school board. What is something you want the community to know about you?

A: My background is rooted in service, education and leadership. I spent more than 20 years in law enforcement, including 13 years as a school resource officer, where I worked daily alongside students, teachers, parents and administrators to create strong schools. That role required not only public safety skills, but also a deep understanding of education, youth development and family needs.

I have experience as a business owner, which has given me a strong foundation in budgeting, accountability and strategic planning. I also bring prior board experience, having served on a special district board, which helped me understand governance, fiscal responsibility and the importance of making careful decisions that reflect community priorities.

In addition to business and board service, I’ve spent much of my career in roles that required working closely with students, families and community organizations. I’ve taught at the college level, trained professionals and created educational opportunities in areas such as youth safety and prevention. These experiences taught me the value of listening, building partnerships and leading with transparency.

What I want the community to know about me is that I’m approachable and committed to collaboration. I don’t believe leadership is about pushing a personal agenda. It’s about asking the right questions, listening to families and educators, and always keeping students at the heart of the conversation.

Q: If elected, what is something you are most focused on to help improve the school district?

A: If elected, my focus will be on preparing future-ready students. Every student should graduate prepared for the path they choose — whether that’s college, trade school or entering the workforce. Strong academic programs, safe learning environments and support for both teachers and families are central to achieving this goal.

I will prioritize teacher support because when teachers thrive, students thrive. This includes ensuring educators have the tools, resources and professional development they need while also addressing retention challenges that impact stability in our schools. I will also push for smart, sustainable growth — careful planning for facilities, staffing and programs that meet today’s needs and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges.

Above all, I believe families should feel like true partners in their children’s education. By listening to both educators and parents, and by balancing fiscal responsibility with student-centered priorities, I will work to ensure that Garfield Re-2 continues to provide excellent opportunities — now and into the future. For me, student success is the ultimate measure of a school district, and that will guide every decision I make.

Q: What do you think is the biggest problem Garfield Re-2 is facing?

A: Our biggest challenge in Garfield Re-2 is managing our resources wisely so we can best support students and staff. Careful, strategic planning is needed to ensure that demands on classrooms, teachers and support services do not outpace what the district can provide.

We are also still addressing academic gaps, many of which widened during the pandemic. Students deserve targeted support to catch up and excel, and that requires manageable class sizes and strong resources for teachers. Recruiting and retaining high-quality educators is another critical challenge, especially with the rising cost of living and limited affordable housing in our area. If we are not competitive in supporting and retaining teachers, we risk losing great talent to other districts.

I believe the district must take a long-term, transparent approach to these challenges. This means prioritizing investments in student learning conditions and staff working conditions, carefully reviewing budgets to avoid waste, and ensuring families and educators have a strong voice in decision-making. By being strategic and remaining competitive — while also staying true to our hometown values — we can provide stability, strengthen trust and keep the focus where it belongs: on student success and teacher support.

Q: Do you support passing ballot measure 7A, which would implement a quarter-cent sales tax to increase access to early childhood care, which will be on the November ballot this year?

A: I believe early childhood education is critically important. Research shows that the earliest years of learning have a profound impact on a child’s long-term success. Families in our community benefit when they have access to quality early learning opportunities, and that can also ease the transition into K-12 education.

That being said, my role as a school board member is to approach every tax measure with fiscal responsibility and transparency. Ballot measure 7A proposes a quarter-cent sales tax to fund early childhood care. While the goal is admirable, it’s important to note that creating a special district to manage these funds bypasses TABOR safeguards and removes any revenue cap. That raises concerns about accountability and the long-term impact on taxpayers.

Additionally, there are real workforce implications. Garfield Re-2 currently has more than 30 unfilled classified positions, and expanding child care services for ages newborn to five years could significantly increase competition for the same labor pool our district depends on. This has the potential to make it even more challenging to recruit and retain the staff we need to keep our schools running smoothly.

Ultimately, it is up to the voters to decide if this is the right step for our community. My responsibility is to encourage families to be fully informed about both the benefits and the costs.

Q: What are your thoughts on the full-time online pathway program Garfield Re-2 has recently implemented?

A: I think the online pathway program is an important option for students and families. Not every child learns best in a traditional classroom, and for some, online education provides the flexibility and structure they need to thrive. Whether due to health, learning styles or family needs, having access to a full-time online program ensures more students can succeed within Garfield Re-2.

What sets this program apart from many other online learning platforms is that students remain connected to our community of schools. They are still part of Garfield Re-2, taught by our licensed teachers, supported by our staff and tied into the resources and opportunities of the district. That connection is what makes this pathway unique — it expands options while keeping students grounded in the community they know.

We are truly fortunate as a community to offer families both strong in-person schools and a high-quality online option. This flexibility means that every student has a chance to find the learning environment where they can thrive. I am excited about this pathway, and I fully support regular and rigorous evaluation so we can continue to strengthen it and celebrate the success it brings to Garfield Re-2 students. Please visit my website for more information: meganforre2.com .