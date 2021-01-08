Quarantine periods shorten for Roaring Fork Schools

.



The Roaring Fork School District announced Friday they will implement a shortened quarantine period for those exposed to a confirmed case of COVD-19, according to a news release.

The release states that quarantines have now dropped from 14 days to 10 for students. Quarantine periods for staff will now be 10 days without testing negative in COVID-19 test or seven days if they get a negative COVID-19 test between 5-7 days after exposure.

“We know that quarantines cause disruption for everyone in our schools. Our hope is that this shortened window will provide some relief,” Superintendent Rob Stein said in the release. “But it’s still critical that everyone continue to do their part to keep Covid out of our schools to minimize quarantines as much as possible.”

The shortened quarantine periods come from Garfield County Public Health, which revised its quarantine protocols to better align with the new guidelines issued in December by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal guidelines in December shortened the quarantine period.

Although Roaring Fork Schools have schools in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, the district plans to move forward with implementing Garfield County Public Health’s quarantine protocols in all schools to ensure consistency and prevent confusion.

The district remains committed partners with all three counties, the release states.