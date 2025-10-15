Q&A with Garfield Re-2 school board District A candidate Darlane Evans

Editor’s Note: This is the third installment of a Q&A series with Garfield Re-2 school board candidates. Responses from District E candidate Steven Beaulieu appeared in the Oct. 2 edition of the Rifle Citizen Telegram.

Darlane Evans is running for the District A seat on the Garfield Re-2 School Board. She entered the race following the sudden departure of former board president Britton Fletchall in June. Evans is seeking to fill the vacant seat, running against fellow candidate Megan Heil. The following questions were asked of all candidates.

Q: What made you run for the school board?

A: I believe every child deserves the chance to succeed, no matter their background, needs or abilities. As a proud graduate of this district, a teacher here for 19 years, the gifted resource consultant for the Northwest Region for nine years, and now a director of gifted education working with schools through BOCES, I’ve seen firsthand the strengths of our community and the challenges we must address together.

It is vital for students to have access to quality education, meaningful opportunities and the support that helps them thrive. I also know the dedication of our teachers and staff and how important it is to ensure they have the resources and respect they deserve. I am running to bring an educator’s perspective, a longtime community member’s heart and a collaborator’s mindset to the board. My goal is to listen, lead with integrity and ensure our schools prepare every student for a successful future.

Q: Tell us about your background and why you think you are a good fit for the school board. What is something you want the community to know about you?

A: Garfield Re-2 has a special place in my heart. I grew up in Rifle, graduated from this district, earned my teaching license and married my high school sweetheart. I taught for 19 years in Re-2 while my own children attended school. During this time, I furthered my education by earning a master’s degree in curriculum development and instruction and a master’s in gifted education. I worked for the state of Colorado as the gifted education resource consultant for the Northwest Region for the last nine years. Now I work with Colorado River BOCES and Rio Blanco BOCES as the director of gifted education, supporting educators across the region.

I have dedicated my career to making sure students have the opportunities and support they need to reach their potential. I bring both experience and an educator’s perspective to the board. I also understand educational systems, terminology and budgets. When elected, I will be able to step onto the board with little to no learning curve. I understand the issues and their impacts from day one. I want our community to know I care deeply about our kids, our teachers and staff, and the future of our schools.

Q: If elected, what is something you are most focused on to help improve the school district?

A: The core focus of a school district and its board should always be on four main points: student learning and achievement, teacher support and retention, safe and inclusive schools, and responsible stewardship of resources.

When every student is getting what they need, every student succeeds. When highly qualified teachers feel respected and supported in their work and community, student outcomes improve. When every child and staff member feels safe, welcome and included at school, partnerships with families strengthen. When taxpayer dollars are used wisely to invest in programs that have real impact on students, we prioritize stability so improvements don’t vanish when budgets shift.

In short, our main focus must always be on students — giving them great teachers, safe and welcoming schools, and the resources to reach their potential. Students must always be front and center, especially as we face balancing a tight budget with high expectations.

Q: What do you think is the biggest problem Garfield Re-2 is facing?

A: Our biggest problem in Garfield Re-2 is the same one many other school districts are facing: funding cuts — particularly when it comes to paying our teachers. Teachers are the backbone of our schools and the heartbeat of our community. Yet every year, as funding is reduced, we are forced to make impossible choices. Too often, those choices come at the expense of fair salaries and affordable housing for the very people we entrust with educating our children.

Our teachers are not just employees — they are neighbors, mentors and role models. When they can’t afford to live in the communities they serve, we lose more than staff; we lose stability, continuity and the deep relationships that help our students thrive.

I am committed to protecting teacher pay as a top priority in our budget, even in difficult times. But we know salaries alone won’t solve this. That’s why we need to call on our state leaders, local governments and community partners to step up — to provide housing assistance, explore tax incentives and work with us on long-term solutions. Every dollar invested in our teachers is an investment in our students’ futures. Strong schools build strong communities, and that begins with ensuring our teachers can afford to stay and grow with us.

Q: Do you support passing ballot measure 7A, which would implement a quarter-cent sales tax to increase access to early childhood care, which will be on the November ballot this year?

A: I absolutely support 7A. I clearly remember the difficulty of finding child care when my own children were small, and even though that was a long time ago, the issue has only gotten worse for families.

This measure is an investment in the future of our community and the school district. By expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care, families will have the stability they need to work and thrive, and children will enter school better prepared to succeed. Brain development from birth to age 5 is the most crucial, and strong early childhood education lays the foundation for lifelong learning, reduces the achievement gap and strengthens the pipeline of students moving into our local schools.

For Re-2, that means classrooms filled with students who are ready to learn, teachers who can focus on growth instead of catch-up and supported families. Ultimately, 7A is not just about child care — it’s about building a stronger, more resilient community where children, families and schools all benefit.

Q: What are your thoughts on the full-time online pathway program Garfield Re-2 has recently implemented?

A: This is exciting. Re-2’s online pathway is one more way to meet the diverse needs of our students and families. By offering a flexible, high-quality online option, the district is ensuring that every learner has access to an education that fits their circumstances — whether that’s due to health needs, unique learning styles or family schedules.

An online program expands opportunities for students while keeping them connected to Garfield Re-2’s teachers, resources and community. It’s a forward-thinking approach that shows the district’s commitment to innovation, equity and student success in a changing world.