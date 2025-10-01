Q&A with Garfield Re-2 school board District E candidate Steven Beaulieu

Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of a Q&A series with Garfield Re-2 school board candidates. Responses from District A candidates Megan Heil and Darlane Evans will appear in next Thursday’s edition of the Rifle Citizen Telegram.

Steven Beaulieu, the lone candidate for the Garfield Re-2 District E school board seat, is running unopposed this year. The seat was held by Scott Bolitho after former board member Tony May was recalled in August 2024. With Bolitho and May not seeking election and no other candidates entering the race, Beaulieu is running unopposed for the District E seat.

Q: What made you run for the school board?

A: Re-2 is very important to me and my family. My son is in third grade and my wife is a 20-year teacher in the district. Serving on the board is a great way to spend my time and energy to benefit our schools. I am very involved within the district, serving on the District Accountability Committee, PTA, and attend most board meetings. I think I can be helpful serving on the school board by bringing a background in education and experience in operations and leading professionals.

We have a strategic plan for the district in place, and it is time to be laser-focused on executing that plan. Re-2 has very limited resources, ranking 166 out of 178 Colorado districts for per-pupil funding. We have neither the time nor money to waste on distractions.

Q: Tell us about your background and why you think you are a good fit for the school board? What is something that you want the community to know about you?

A: I was a high school science teacher for 10 years, mostly at Bridges in Re-1. I went back to school for mechanical engineering and have been working on building control systems ever since. Experience in both teaching and operations gives me a unique perspective to bring to the board.

The school district is big and complicated, requiring clear focus and leadership. I plan to cut through the distractions, focus my energy on the needs of our schools, and rally the community behind Re-2.

We have dedicated, hardworking teachers and staff who need the school board and community as a whole to support them. With any team of professionals, the best thing leaders can do is steer toward a common goal, provide as much support as possible, and remove any bottlenecks on the path to achieving that goal.

Q: If elected, what is something that you are most focused on to help improve the school district?

A: My main focus will be on improving longer-term funding for our schools so we can provide excellent education to every student in our care. Great communities and great schools go hand in hand.

We are at the bottom of funding in the state with some of the highest cost of living. We cannot expect exceptional outcomes with substandard funding. Unfilled positions, steady turnover, and very few new teachers coming to our district is a threat to the long-term success of our schools.

Creative solutions need to be explored to make it possible to attract and retain teachers and staff. Partnering with our local towns and businesses will be critical, as this struggle is persistent throughout the valley.

Q: What do you think the biggest problem Garfield Re-2 is facing?

A: The biggest problems in Re-2 right now are the achievement gap and special education programs, in my opinion. I know there is a renewed effort to focus on the achievement gap between Latino and white students in our district. I applaud this effort and will push to ensure we stay on course.

Special education struggles with open positions, turnover, and complicated laws to navigate. We need to look deeply into what we can for both immediate and long-term support. This is a hard problem to address but worth the effort. For these hard problems, we need to come together with teachers, community members, and experts in the field to make sure Re-2 is serving the needs of all of our students.

Q: Do you support passing ballot measure 7A, which would implement a quarter-cent sales tax to increase access to early childhood care, which will be on the November ballot this year?

A: I absolutely support 7A. This is a great way for the community to support our newest and growing families. Early childcare is critical for our families in the day-to-day and so very beneficial to the development of our children. This will help our students be prepared for their first day in Re-2 school and help our families thrive.

Q: What are your thoughts on the full-time online pathway program Garfield Re-2 has recently implemented?

A: The online program is a great way for us to serve nontraditional students, and I hope it is just the start of alternative options for our students and families.