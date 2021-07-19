R2 Partners under contract to purchase Glenwood Springs Mall

The developers of a multi-use development in West Glenwood announced Monday that they are also under contract to purchase the adjacent Glenwood Springs Mall.

“R2 Partners and the Glenwood Springs Mall owner, Frank Woods, jointly announce that a contract is in place to purchase and redevelop the Glenwood Springs Mall in West Glenwood,” the real estate group said in a news release.

The Glenwood Springs Mall is an area that has been identified for redevelopment in the city of Glenwood Springs’ comprehensive plan. The city has formed an Urban Renewal Authority to study and help facilitate redevelopment or renovation options.

“R2 Partners will be the lead developer overseeing a revitalized commercial center plan for the Glenwood Springs Mall,” the R2 release states.

Barry Rosenberg, principal of R2 Partners, is also currently seeking annexation and initial zoning/rezoning for the 480 Donegan residential project in West Glenwood, located directly behind the mall. Rosenberg said in the release that he is pleased to be working with Woods on the transaction and looks forward to working with city and the local community on the master plan, “creating synergies between redevelopment opportunities at the Mall and the proposed residential neighborhood in West Glenwood Springs,” the release states.

