Racial menacing in Aspen leads to jail, probation

A homeless man who pleaded guilty to pulling a knife on a black man in June and repeatedly yelling racial slurs at him will spend the next three months in jail and two years on probation, a District Court judge said Monday.

However, Judge Chris Seldin warned Jeffrey Sween, 51, that he only narrowly chose the probation sentence over prison and said he’s not likely to hesitate to assign him the latter if he violates probation.

“This is a close call for the court,” Seldin said. “On one hand, the court places great faith in the probation department (which recommended Sween be placed on probation).

“On the other hand, the account of the events here … indicates a pattern of behavior best described as repugnant.”

The incident June 30 occurred when Sween, who was sitting near the fire pit across from Paradise Bakery, spoke to two other homeless men who walked by him, according to police.

Numerous witnesses reported that Sween called one of the homeless men, who was black, “boy” and asked what he planned to do with a pair of nunchucks in his back pocket. Sween also allegedly threw his bicycle at the men, but missed.

