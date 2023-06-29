Rain during monsoon season might affect your commute through the Glenwood Canyon this summer

Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mud and debris from the eastbound deck of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch after a flash flood in summer of 2021.

The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates Interstate 70 closures as the state moves into the summer monsoon season.

Updated safety protocols will continue for Glenwood Canyon and I-70, according to a news release from CDOT.

Although CDOT and the National Weather Service, along with other partnering agencies, predict that 50% fewer safety closures will be necessary for 2023, while many protocols are the same as last year.

After working with the U.S. Geological Survey and earlier this year, CDOT updated thresholds that will trigger safety concerns.

Travelers should anticipate closures for I-70, the recreation path and rest areas if there is heavy rain in the forecast. Here are the I-70 Glenwood Canyon safety protocol thresholds for 2023:

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for the Grizzly Creek Burn scar, there will be a safety closure for I-70, Glenwood Canyon rest areas and recreation path.

is issued for the Grizzly Creek Burn scar, there will be a safety closure for I-70, Glenwood Canyon rest areas and recreation path. If one inch of rain is in the forecast for the next hour , there will be a safety closure for I-70, Glenwood Canyon rest areas and recreation path.

, there will be a safety closure for I-70, Glenwood Canyon rest areas and recreation path. If 0.6 inches of rain is in the forecast for the next 30 minutes , there will be a safety closure for I-70, Glenwood Canyon rest areas and recreation paths.

, there will be a safety closure for I-70, Glenwood Canyon rest areas and recreation paths. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued for the Grizzly Creek Burn scar, there will be a safety closure for the rest areas and recreation path.

is issued for the Grizzly Creek Burn scar, there will be a safety closure for the rest areas and recreation path. If the forecast shows a 50% or greater probability of exceeding the thresholds above (1 hour and 30 minutes) in the next 24 hours, the rest areas and recreational path will be closed.

of exceeding the thresholds above (1 hour and 30 minutes) in the next 24 hours, the rest areas and recreational path will be closed. Note: The forecast for the next 15 minutes is no longer a trigger for safety closures.

If a Flash Flood Watch is issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, CDOT personnel and equipment will be on standby at nearby locations like the main Glenwood Springs exit and the Dotsero exit.

Crews will also be stationed at the West Rifle exit.

During a Flash Flood Watch, the crew will evacuate rest areas in the canyon and the recreational path. For timely evacuations, CDOT will need to close the areas early.

Crews will also evacuate and close rest areas in Glenwood Canyon and the recreation path.



If there is a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will close I-70 in the canyon from the main Glenwood Springs exit to the Dotsero exit. A closure point will also be in place at the West Rifle exit to detour eastbound traffic onto northbound Colorado Highway 13.

“Having an additional closure point west of Glenwood Springs allows CDOT, CSP and partner agencies to safely manage a closure, allowing emergency vehicles to pass through closure points and without requiring motorists to wait on I-70 for an extended period of time,” CDOT officials said in the release.

The closure will include the traffic on the highway, rest areas in the canyon and the recreation path.

People will be able to use COtrip.org to get information on the alerts.

In July 2021, mudslides at the Grizzly Creek burn scar caused I-70 to undergo a safety closure for two weeks. While little flooding took place in the canyon in 2022, there were damages that affected the recreation trail.

“CDOT has conducted extensive rockfall and debris flows prevention work in Glenwood Canyon, and crews will periodically conduct rockfall removal and related work in the canyon,” the release states.



The canyon also received multiple closures from car accidents during winter 2023, and CDOT took additional measures to prevent and respond to severe motor vehicle crashes, including additional signage for sharp curves and lowered speeds.

During poor weather, CDOT may pace traffic through the canyon to keep motorists at a safe speed, according to the release.

Other changes to prevent extended closures are CDOT allowing crews to open one lane during an accident clean up and Colorado State Patrol increasing speed enforcement.

Closures will not be reopened until the weather improves enough for safe travel and recreation. If Glenwood Canyon is closed overnight or multiple days, it will be dependent on the weather.



Be sure to check the weather forecast for rain before commuting through the canyon, and consider alternative routes in case of bad weather.

“Unfortunately this is necessary to ensure the safety of trail users and the traveling public,” the release states. “CDOT recommends trail users have a back-up plan in case the recreation path is closed.”

COtrip instructions

Travelers can also use COtrip to look up closures of rest areas and the canyon recreation past.

First, go to the COtrip.org map. Next, select the “Rest Areas & Welcome Centers” layer. If the Grizzly Creek Rest Area and the Bair Ranch Rest Area display as closed, click on either rest area to see written information.

Rest area and trail users can also check the status of the rest areas and rec path by calling CDOT’s Region 3 customer service information line at 970-243-2368, open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



River Access

Commercial river guide services, including rafting companies, continue to have access to the Grizzly Creek and Shoshone Power Plant exits during rest area and recreation path closures, unless a Flash Flood Warning is issued and I-70 is closed.

Companies with access during rest area and recreation path closures have committed to evacuating their customers if there is a Flash Flood Warning, or mudslides, and have liability insurance in place, the release states.