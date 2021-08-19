Rande Brewer’s colorful style embodies Valley Vibes

Rande Brewer in Florida

Photo courtesy Rande Brewer

Rande Brewer didn’t want to try too hard for her submission for the Post Independent’s Valley Vibes logo contest.

“I didn’t put too much thought into it,” Brewer said with a laugh. “I just wanted there to be movement.”

She just stuck to what she knew from her more than 20 years in the valley: color, happiness and the outdoors. Brewer’s winning submission was simple enough: some vaudeville masks, a four-stringed instrument and Indian paintbrushes with bright accents of red and yellow, which are “warm and celebratory.”

She wanted to emphasize the brush strokes around the frames of the guitar to introduce movement, which she wanted to highlight as integral to entertainment and arts — dancers on a stage, painting on a canvas.

The banner, which will run atop the PI’s rebranded arts and entertainment section, is vibrant and localized, with nods to Colorado’s state flag in its colors.

The Valley Vibes logo designed by Rande Brewer



Brewer had plenty of source material to draw from in her time in Glenwood Springs. She has lived in the town for about 22 years with her husband, painting art for festivals, shows and galleries. She became a partner at Cooper Corner Gallery.

“I’ve been doing a lot of art for many, many years,” Brewer said. “I’m not a spring chicken.”

Brewer is originally from the Chicago area but graduated from Colorado University Boulder, as did her husband before they met. She walked away with an art degree and returned to Illinois to attend the Chicago Institute of Art. She worked with interior designers on custom projects. They often asked her to blend colors and mix them, helping her develop her style, which walks between impressionism and expressionism, and her affinity for the color wheel.





“Somebody told me once about my art, ‘One thing about your art Rande, is it’s definitely happy,’”

In Glenwood Springs, Brewer just started painting and joining galleries.

She fell in love with the local scene.

“There’s a ton of artists in the valley. It’s amazing, so much talent,” she said. “I loved being a member of Cooper Corner Gallery. There’s a great group of artists there. I loved hobnobbing with those guys and selling art and just being a part of that gallery.”

These days, Brewer is more mobile. She’s replaced much of her studio work with an iPad app and a stylus, including her Valley Vibes submission. It accommodates her new lifestyle, in which she and her husband spend half the year in Florida.

Her art displays are also more limited. She took down her Etsy shop because it was taking too much of her time. However, she still does portraits of dogs in her unique, colorful style, which display at Midland Arts in Rifle. Some of her work can be found on Instagram @artisanrande.