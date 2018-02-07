Rangely coal mine cited in worker’s death

GRAND JUNCTION — The operator of an underground coal mine in northwestern Colorado has been cited for a safety violation in connection to the death of worker.

The Daily Sentinel reports Blue Mountain Energy was issued the citation last week as the federal Mine Safety Health Administration released the final report into the death of 32-year-old Jason Stevens at the Deserado Mine near Rangely.

According to the report, a 1,400-pound (635-kilogram) water box fell on Stevens on Aug. 2 as he was using a plasma cutter to separate it.

The report says the accident occurred because “mine management did not ensure that machinery or materials being worked were securely blocked against motion” prior to the work.

The administration’s website says no penalty has been assessed against Blue Mountain Energy.