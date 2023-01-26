Rates at Colorado Mountain College are increasing

The Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs in 2022.



Colorado Mountain College is increasing tuition, but only slightly, a Thursday news release states

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to increase tuition for in-district and in-state by $5 per credit hour, and non-resident tuition by $30.

Every January, the board reviews their prices on everything from tuition to room and board rates and adopts recommendations for the next fiscal year, the release states.

This decision was made at the regularly scheduled meeting at CMC’s Vail Valley at Edwards campus on Jan. 24.

Beginning in the fall 2023 semester, students should expect to see rates increase from $95 to $100 per credit hour for in-district rates, $195 to $200 for in-state and $480 to $510 for non-resident.

With these increases, CMC leaders still expect that the college will continue to have some of the most affordable tuition and fees in the state and the nation, the release states..

The board also voted unanimously to increase the food service rates by $200 per semester at Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, along with Leadville and Steamboat Springs due to food cost increases.

On a lighter note, there was a unanimous vote to approve a contract to purchase a property for employee housing in Glenwood Springs, for the relief of local students.

All votes were approved unanimously during this meeting, including an approval to increase rates for the actions sports industry, construction trades and healthcare classes.

And although room rates for double-occupancy rooms were not increased, single occupancy rooms went up by $400 per semester.

The board also approved an adjustment to a contract for construction of a teaching kitchen at the CMC Aspen campus, a contract to purchase equipment for the future dental hygiene program in Edwards and the second quarter financials for 2022-2023, the release states.

