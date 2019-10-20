Re-1 school board, CMC candidates square off in first election forum Monday

If you go…What: Issues & Answers ForumWhen: 5:30–7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21Where: Glenwood Springs City Hall, 101 W. Eighth Street, Council ChambersWhy: Fall election, Tuesday, Nov. 5

Area voters will have the first of two chances this week to hear from candidates running for the Roaring Fork School District Re-1 board Monday night, and perhaps their one and only chance to hear from Colorado Mountain College board candidates.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, in conjunction with KMTS Radio and the Post Independent, present the annual Issues and Answers Forum from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Springs City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St.

The forum invites representatives for local and statewide ballot measures to speak about the questions on this year’s ballot.

Ballot questions this year include the Garfield County Library District mill levy (6A), CMC District annexation of Salida area (7A), Glenwood Springs tobacco tax (2A) and two state ballot questions, Propositions CC and DD.

The marquee event will be the candidate forum inviting those running for the Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education, and the CMC Board of Trustees.

Forum moderator will be KMTS News Director Ron Milhorn.

The forum will be webcast live on the Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s Facebook page, and on KMTS’s YouTube channel.

Confirmed candidates include, for CMC Trustee District 2:

Marianne Virgili

Mary Nelle Axelson

CMC Board of Trustees District 2 candidates Marianne Virgili, left, and Mary Axelson.

For CMC Trustee District 6:

Bob Hartzell

Christine Whittington

CMC Board of Trustees District 6 candidates Bob Hartzell, left, and Christine Whittington.

For the Roaring Fork Schools board District D:

Amy Connerton

Shane Larson

Jasmin Ramirez

From left, District D Roaring Fork Schools board candidates Amy Connerton, Shane Larson and Jasmin Ramirez.

And, for school board Districts B and C, respectively, Natalie Torres and Maureen Stepp.

Two declared write-in candidates for those seats, Matt Cova (B) and Molly Peterson (C), are not expected to participate.

Speaking to the ballot questions CMC District Ballot Question 7A — Matt Gianneschi, CMC chief operating officer Garfield County Public LIbrary District Issue 6A — Marjorie Lear, Readers for Libraries Proposition CC — State Rep. Dylan Roberts Proposition DD — State Sen. Kerry Donovan

Wednesday forum for school board candidates

Then, coming Wednesday in advance of the regular Roaring Fork Re-1 school board meeting will be candidates forum hosted by the district and the local teachers union, the Roaring Fork Education Association.

It takes place from 5:30–7 p.m. at Bridges High School, 444 Weant Blvd., Carbondale.

Again, expected participants include the candidates in the three-way race for District D — Larson, Ramirez and Connerton — as well as Stepp and Torres.

The format will ask candidates to each take two minutes to answer a question about collaborative problem-solving. They will then take turns drawing a question that will address a variety of topics, including academic rigor, school culture and character, family engagement, investment in staff and postsecondary readiness.

District parents and staff members have also been asked to submit questions for consideration. The forum is being moderated by Cristal Logan.

