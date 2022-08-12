Re-2 Board President Meriya Stickler announces plans to step down

Meriya Stickler



Garfield Re-2 School Board President Meriya Stickler announced plans to soon step down from her position.

Stickler told school board members on Wednesday that she’s accepting a corporate compliance position and will eventually set an exact date of her resignation from the Re-2 board.

“It is bitter-sweet for me,” she said. “I love our district. It’s been the hardest volunteer job but the most rewarding, no doubt.”

Once Stickler officially resigns, the board will have 60 days to appoint a local resident who lives within District D. Much of District D stretches north and south between an eastern portion of Silt to a western portion of New Castle.

All remaining school board members — Jason Shoup, Tony May, Britton Fletchall and Christina Maness — will thoroughly discuss and vote to decide who is appointed to Stickler’s upcoming vacancy.

Stickler was elected to represent District D in 2019, with the term ending in 2023. In addition to her position with Garfield Re-2, she is also a sitting member of the Colorado Association of School Boards — a position in which she’s resigning from.

Stickler’s resignation marks the second time a Garfield Re-2 School Board member has resigned within about a year. Former board member Katie Mackley stepped down from the board during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a universal mask mandate was in effect for all staff and students in fall 2021.

“It’s the hardest position you will ever do,” she said. “It will also provide a wonderful opportunity to pass the torch to a citizen in District D.”