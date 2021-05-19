Re-2 district looking at $1.28 million bump in revenue





With the preliminary budget underway, Re-2 chief financial officer David Trautenberg said chances are the district should see about a $1.28 million bump in the revenue for the 2021-2022 school year.

The bump increases this school year’s balance of $51.13 million to $52.41 million. The base revenue projections are expected to rise due to increases in per-pupil revenue and onetime Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding sources.

Next year’s pupil count is projected to increase from 4,526 in the 2020-2021 school year to 4,600 students in the 2021-2022 school year. Meanwhile, preschool students will increase from 232 to 245 in 2021-2022.

Projected per-pupil revenue will increase 8.1% going into the next school year, going from $7,865 in the 2020-2021 school year to $8,500 for the next school year.

“That’s money in the bank,” Trautenberg said.

Expenditures, meanwhile, should see a 1.75% increase to steps, lanes and attrition, projected at $850,000 for the 2021-2022 school year. These increases pertain to years worked and attainment of further education among teachers.

In addition, overall compensation expenditure increases — including salaries — are to increase 13.1% from the 2020-2021 school year. It marks a $5.4 million increase.

Trautenberg said budget priorities include a relentless focus on instructional effectiveness, maintaining the district’s ability to keep schools open and aligning all funding sources with educational mandates, among others.

“We just always want to align our funding sources with the educational mandates,” Trautenberg said. “So, that’s really kind of our focus going into the budgeting process.”

Trautenberg said they will propose the 2021-2022 budget to the board of education later this month, review the budget in early June and it will be adopted by the end of June.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com