Re-2 school board members sworn in

Garfield Re-2 school board members, from left, Jason Shoup, Tony May and Britton Fletchall taking the oath of office with outgoing president Anne Guettler holding a microphone.

Submitted / Theresa Hamilton

Garfield County Re-2’s new school board members were sworn in Monday before electing new officers.

Board member Meriya Stickler, first elected to represent District D in 2019, is now president of the board, according to a Monday news release. First-time board member Tony May, who beat challenger Caitlin Carey in a contested race for District E, was elected vice president.

First-time board member Britton Fletchall, who won the District A seat after challenger Jessica Paugh dropped out of the race in October, was elected board secretary.

Finally, new board member Christina Maness, who was appointed in November to represent District C after former sitting member Katie Mackley resigned, was elected treasurer.

Jason Shoup retained his seat in the November election for Director District B and also ran unopposed. Shoup was appointed to fill the seat left vacant when Kirk Wilson resigned in August 2020.

The next regularly scheduled Garfield Re-2 school board meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Re-2 District Office at 839 Whiteriver Ave. in Rifle.