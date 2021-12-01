Re-2 school board members sworn in
Meriya Stickler elected new president of school board
Garfield County Re-2’s new school board members were sworn in Monday before electing new officers.
Board member Meriya Stickler, first elected to represent District D in 2019, is now president of the board, according to a Monday news release. First-time board member Tony May, who beat challenger Caitlin Carey in a contested race for District E, was elected vice president.
First-time board member Britton Fletchall, who won the District A seat after challenger Jessica Paugh dropped out of the race in October, was elected board secretary.
Finally, new board member Christina Maness, who was appointed in November to represent District C after former sitting member Katie Mackley resigned, was elected treasurer.
Jason Shoup retained his seat in the November election for Director District B and also ran unopposed. Shoup was appointed to fill the seat left vacant when Kirk Wilson resigned in August 2020.
The next regularly scheduled Garfield Re-2 school board meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Re-2 District Office at 839 Whiteriver Ave. in Rifle.
