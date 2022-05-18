Re-2 schools column: Compensation package complete with the passage of new salary schedules

Heather Grumley



Meriya Stickler



There is no greater investment we can make than in our educators. When we invest in our staff, we are investing in the future of our country, our state and our communities. Last year, when over 1 million people quit their jobs in public education, Garfield Re-2 employees persevered and demonstrated commitment, creativity and work ethic. Their efforts ensured that Garfield School District Re-2 lived its mission to provide engaging educational experiences in a safe environment for students and staff, which resulted in consistency in a world that was turned upside down.

At the May 4, 2022, Special Board Meeting, the Garfield Re-2 Board of Education, in partnership with Collaborative Solutions and WGEA, put the final touches on the compensation package for 2022-23 with the adoption of the most significant salary increase in the last decade.

Using data from our market analysis, the new salary schedules include:

• moving the base of the teacher, counselor and academic coach salary schedule GCBA-E from $36,896 to $43,011;

• moving the beginning base of the special service provider (SSP) salary schedule GCBA-E from $46,506 to $52,068;

• moving the beginning base for classified staff to $16;

• Creating a new administrative, professional and technical salary schedule;

• Improved step increases for both the teacher, SSP and administrative, professional and technical salary schedules.

Every staff member will be moved to the new salary schedules, and although not every staff member will receive the same increase, every staff member receives an increase. The improved salary schedules are in addition to an improved benefits package approved by the school board in February. Garfield School District Re-2 is covering the 6.8% increase in insurance premiums and dramatically improving the district’s contribution to the insurance costs in most cases. For employees who have their spouse, children or families on their insurance plan, premiums will be reduced between $400 and $800 in most cases.

This compensation package is a step in the right direction, and it will help meet the board’s goal to attract and retain the best educators in our state.

Our educators are the key to unlocking the potential of our students. They have the power to inspire young minds and instill a love of learning. They play a vital role in shaping the future of our society. It is never a bad time to invest in educators who invest so much of themselves in our children.

As we delve headlong into the end of the school year, there is so much to celebrate — Encourage, Nurture, Challenge Day that allows some of our most challenged students the opportunity to soar, Daniels and Boettcher scholars, graduations, transitions, ascension to leadership, experiential learning through field trips and music performances from our amazing students.

The Garfield Re-2 School Board is committed to investing in the future. Continue to watch for opportunities to share your thoughts with Garfield School District Re-2 as we gear up for our strategic plan in August and September.