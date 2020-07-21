Re-2 sets a return to school for Aug. 24

The Garfield School District Re-2 board voted Monday night to start school in a little over a month and bring students back to school campuses using safety precautions including students wearing masks.

With nearly 100 people in attendance and more than 300 watching or listening via zoom the Re-2 school board took public comments for more than two hours on a plan to move forward with in-person learning this fall.

The district released its recommendations early Monday morning to return to in-person school Aug. 24. The plan would push the original start date of Aug. 17 back a week with an online option for students who request it. The district would monitor state-level safety guidelines, making changes and adjusting as necessary.

“We don’t have time on our side, we are going to have to make some hard decisions. One way or the other as we move forward, we learned back in March that we can pivot on a moments notice,” board member Tom Slappey said.

Board members and district staff heard public comments from community members, parents, and teachers, with an overwhelming number of commenters who were against wearing masks. Many were emotional as they expressed worries about changing mandates, and and how it would affect their children and other students in the district.

“We heard a lot of comments to tonight, I just want to make it clear we will continue with our mitigation plan, we will survey our staff before moving forward.” Board President Anne Guettler said. “There were a lot of concerns that were valid, that we haven’t addressed.”

For more from Monday’s special school board meeting see Thursdays Citizen Telegram.

