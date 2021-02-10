Re-2 to allow more fans to attend sporting events





With Garfield County’s COVID-19 dial metric now dropped to yellow, the Garfield Re-2 District will allow more fans in for live high school sporting events, the district announced Wednesday.

Attendance was previously limited to 50 fans; now 100 people will be allowed in for all middle and high school games. The next 25 seats will be reserved for athletes of the subsequent game so they can cheer on their peers, the district stated.

Meanwhile, the remaining 25 tickets will be distributed to home students/staff in an equitable manner such as a drawing. The specific manner of distribution will be determined by the individual school.

Masks are still required for everyone entering the facilities and must be worn at all times. In addition, 6-foot social distancing will still be enforced for people not in their own households, the district stated.

The district satiated that the Colorado High School Activities Association indicates that the mask mandate will remain in place for the 2021 competitive season; however, the commissioner is requesting changes from the Colorado Department of Public Health this week including:

• A variance revision to allow for a masked time-out during each quarter

• The elimination of the required 30-minute delay between games.

The district stated that CHSAA originally submitted the regulations in their early October variance requests but they believe, after two-weeks of Season B, that mandatory time is not necessary to meet sanitation and aeration protocols.

Local administration can determine the game time transition.