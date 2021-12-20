Recent snowfall likely prevented homeless camp fire from quickly spreading up Red Mountain

Glenwood Springs firefighters extinguished a blaze Sunday behind the Green Leaf Lofts apartment complex and transported one person to the hospital, a news release stated.

At 6 p.m., the Glenwood Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire about 100 feet up the hillside behind the apartment complex, located on Wulfsohn Drive.

A fire about 20-feet-by-20-feet was spreading through debris accumulated at a makeshift camp when fire crews arrived on scene and several explosions were reported, likely because of the propane tanks stored in the camp, the news release stated.

Firefighters contained the blaze within 20 minutes and one person was transported to the hospital with injuries related to frostbite, said Mina Bolton, a fire department spokesperson.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused, but recent moisture kept it from spreading quickly.

“Due to moisture from recent snowfall, this fire did not have the potential for rapid fire spread into the adjacent gambrel oak brush,” GSFD Incident Cmdr. David Reinhold said in the release.

A separate fire started at a homeless camp near Carbondale earlier this year. No one was injured in that blaze.