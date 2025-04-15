Recognizing heroism in service: Glenwood Springs police honors individuals for selfless acts

Heroism doesn’t mean competing with those around you, but rather serving them in ways both large and small.

It can mean taking swift action to protect the lives of those around you in the face of an armed suspect or stabilizing a patient at the scene of a crash.

Yet it can also be as simple as doing yard work for an elderly resident no longer able to do it herself. Or working to help law enforcement in their charitable efforts such as Shop with a Cop, Law Enforcement and Family night and more.

Such was the span of heroics recognized and honored at a Glenwood Springs Police Department ceremony on Sunday at Valley View Hospital.

It was the fifth year such a ceremony had been organized, which brought together police department officers and staff, their families as well as members of the community.

Life Saving Award

One individual honored Sunday was not a police officer but a resident of Glenwood Springs — and a doctor at Valley View Hospital whose swift actions following a crash on Grand Avenue in 2024 helped save the life of a woman.

Deputy Chief John Hassell said the Life Saving Award is typically reserved for officers, but that Dr. Ben Peery’s actions, and those of first responders on the scene, helped save a woman’s life after she was gravely injured in a catastrophic crash near Glenwood Springs High School.

Peery heard the crash while at Espresso Hut and immediately went to the scene to help. One of the drivers involved was upside down in her vehicle and Peery quickly determined that her airway was obstructed, which could’ve resulted in permanent brain damage.

“He raised her head while securing her spinal column, which opened her airway,” Hassell said. “When emergency personnel from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived, Dr. Perry remained with the patient, keeping her secure and breathing until she was able to be cut out of the vehicle.

” … Dr. Peery’s quick response, delegation of resources and immediate medical attention definitively saved this woman’s life, and preserved the scene for officers to investigate. We applaud Dr. Peery for his selfless acts as he thrust himself into this chaotic situation.”

Terry Wilson Special Merit Award

The next person to receive an award Sunday night accepted it as humbly as is humanly possible. Deputy Police Chief John Hassell was honored with the Terry Wilson Special Merit Award, which was established and named on behalf of Glenwood Springs’ former police chief who retired in 2020. It embodies service to community, Public Safety Chief Joseph Deras said, which is exactly how Hassell conducts himself as an officer.

After code enforcement received reports of a blighted property in 2024, they made contact with the resident, who was elderly, and let her know that her property required some work to bring it into compliance.

“(He) learned of this situation and went to her home and spoke with this lady,” Deras said. “He offered to assist her. While grateful, she told him she did not have financial resources to compensate him for the work; he told her he was not interested in any compensation.”

Shortly after that, Hassell went over to the woman’s house on his day off and completed the necessary work.

“John never mentioned this to anyone, and he’s not one to seek recognition,” Deras said. “However, this is a significant, selfless act for a neighbor. This act of kindness and concern for a neighbor is exactly why the Chief Terry Wilson Award has been initiated.”

Police Medal of Valor

Two Glenwood Springs officers were recognized Sunday for their quick response on Labor Day 2024 to an armed suspect at Glenwood Meadows. Sgt. Evan Wagstrom and Officer Cameron Williams were both honored with the Medal of Valor, the department’s second-highest award, for their actions when suddenly facing an armed man at Glenwood Meadows. What originated as responding to a man with an outstanding warrant escalated dramatically when the man pulled out an AR-style rifle and confronted the officers.

“Within 29 seconds, the suspect produced an assault-based weapon with every intention of attacking these officers,” Deras said. “Without delay, both officers took evasive measures.”

Williams was able to keep track of the suspect’s location while Wagstrom coordinated communication to bring additional resources to the scene as quickly as possible. With hundreds of other people in the Meadows facing danger from the armed suspect, Williams shot the man, critically wounding the suspect and keeping Wagstrom and everyone else at the Glenwood Meadows safe.

Wagstrom spoke personally about Williams’ swift actions and heroism that day.

“Like most, I couldn’t recall what I did on any of the past Labor Day celebrations, but it is doubtful that I will ever forget the Labor Day of 2024,” Wagstrom said. “That is the day I witnessed Officer Cameron Williams save my life and the lives of possibly countless others at the Meadows shopping center.”

Williams’ heroic actions originated in a deep spirit of service to others, Wagstrom added.

“Arthur Ashe describes heroism as ‘Remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever the cost.’ …

“Officer Williams’ selfless actions embodied the very best of our profession as he engaged our suspect without delay at the risk of his own life.”

Glenwood Springs Police Department officers and staff stand for the invocation of St. Michael at the beginning of Sunday’s ceremonies. St. Michael is the patron saint of officers. Peter Baumann/Post Independent

Citizen Commendation Awards and other recognitions

Two individuals were also recognized for the work they do to help promote and support community relations and engagement: Cory Madsen and Paul Kapturkiewicz, two of Target’s loss prevention officers.

“They have been very instrumental with a lot of our events,” Lt. Chris Dietrich said, citing their work they’ve done in helping host Shop with a Cop, Coffee with a Cop and others. “They’ve been very kind. They’ve sponsored a lot of events. They’re always supporting us.

In addition to the awards, GSPD’s newest additions were recognized as well as all officers who received new assignments, promotions or hit a milestone in their years of service. Glenwood Springs Fire Department’s new Battalion Chief, Ryan Wyckoff, who attended the ceremony with plans to begin something similar for firefighters in the near future, was also recognized.

Glenwood Springs High School’s JROTC cadets, fresh off of their win at the Rocky Mountain Western Classic Drill Competition in Denver, presented the colors at the beginning of the ceremony.