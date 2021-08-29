Record sales slow to return for Sioux Villa Curio following Glenwood Canyon closure, reopening
Prior to the closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, Sioux Villa Curio, 114 W. Sixth St. in Glenwood Springs, was experiencing a record-breaking retail season, manager Janet Muttillo said.
“Even with the highway reopened, I’m not seeing the numbers we did earlier this year,” said Muttillo, who has worked at the shop for more than five years. “But the kids have gone back to school, and people are traveling less now.”
Surrounded by an eclectic mix of souvenirs ranging from Native American-inspired war clubs and boulder-sized geodes to gag gifts and Colorado-themed clothing, Muttillo said many of the shop’s patrons are return customers.
“We’ve been open since 1947, so we often get grandparents, who first visited here when they were kids, coming in with their grandchildren,” she said. “It’s kind of like a family tradition.”
Located in a small strip of retail stores near the Hotel Colorado and Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Sioux Villa attracts tourists from all over the world, but the mainstay of business occurs during the summer.
“We get a few people in here during the winter,” Muttillo explained. “But the summer season is our biggest.”
As with most Glenwood businesses, the store closed because of pandemic restrictions for a significant portion of the tourism season in 2020, but she said COVID-19 didn’t have a large impact on how Sioux Villa conducts business.
Although hopeful for some rebound business before the end of the year, Muttillo said it would likely be spring before the shop fully bounced back.
“We are going to continue like we have been,” she said. “We’ll get through it like we always have.”
Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.
