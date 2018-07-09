Red Canyon Fire: power outages no longer expected; evacuations remain in place

UPDATE: Sunday, July 8, 11:30 p.m. The threat of a loss of power due to the Red Canyon Fire has been minimized; the Eagle County Public Information office has reported that they do not expect power outages to occur. Evacuations remain in place.

Sunday, July 8, 7:50 p.m.: Residents of Edwards, Avon, Minturn, Vail and surrounding areas should anticipate a power loss in the near future due to the wildland fire in Wolcott. Take whatever precautions necessary for a prolonged power outage. Do not call 911 for information.

Sunday, July 8, 7:36 p.m.: Firefighters are currently on the scene of a confirmed wildland fire above the Red Canyon Estates subdivision. The area has been evacuated. Evacuees are instructed to go to the WECMRD Field House in Edwards. Large animals may be taken to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Sunday, July 8, 6:30 p.m.: According to an Eagle County Alert, a fire has been spotted in the Wolcott area near mile marker 157 on the north side of Interstate 70. The fire has thought to have been started by lightning.

Red Canyon Estates residents have been advised to evacuate immediately.

Editor's note: This story breaking and will be updated throughout the day via the Vail Daily.